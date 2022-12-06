Talented writers: here’s why you should join the Canary’s Amplify scheme

Have you always wanted to be a journalist? Have you faced multiple barriers that are common in much of the corporate media? Then you’ll be excited to learn that there is a scheme that aims to address the barriers marginalised journalists face in the workplace.

The Canary’s Amplify scheme was set up partly to bridge disability, ethnicity, and class journalism employment gaps. Its founder Steve Topple recognised a dire need for underrepresented, talented writers to be noticed. This wonderful scheme was created to assist all marginalised people.

Amplify runs over a ten-week period, though this is not a hard and fast rule. There is a structured approach to delivering the weekly meetings and sector-based workshops. However, the needs of each individual participant are very much at the heart of the scheme. Weekly wellbeing check-ins play a big part in the nurturing of these underrepresented, yet no less talented, writers.

A poem that speaks to the spirit of Amplify

Amplify Creating and inspiring a talented crew Seeing and supporting the best in you. Motivating and drawing on our passion Related articles Read on... Moulding us in a diverse fashion. Watching us grow our writing skill, A gap in journalism we’ll willingly fill. Amplify grows us day by day Helping us on in the best of ways. Oh how proud and happy are we That our work is there for all to see. Canary your amazing scheme Allowed me to fulfill my dream. There is no more that I can say To pitch this in any other way, To our community I will beckon – Could this be you? What do you reckon? By Karen Burns

Amplify really is a community

Gav Pauze, a current Amplify scheme member, sums up just what Amplify gave to him:

Above all… Amplify has given me community and that feels really powerful

The big bonus of Amplify is the community it’s building up. It’s one in which all members can continue to support each other for as long as they want, providing them with an invaluable network that just doesn’t exist in many corporate environments.

The Canary, of course, pays these talented writers for the articles that are published. My fellow participants are all amazing, friendly, highly talented and very supportive individuals. They are producing a diverse range of articles that are impactful and insightful – truly showing their real passion.

Amplify allows its writers free rein over the topic they choose to write about, and it gives ample support and mentorship during the whole process. It teaches future journalists the art of pitching, media law, and the Canary’s style guide, and many other useful tips for planning and writing for an independent media outlet.

Opening doors

Journalism has predominantly been a very exclusive profession. We at the Canary are looking to change this. The Canary’s aim is to create a more inclusive journalism environment, which can only mean a more diverse range of topics will find their way into the media. Amplify provides content that represents and is written by marginalised people themselves.

Amplify is truly an inspirational scheme. It means so much to those who are part of it. As Hannah Green, another Amplify member, said:

I’ve spent my whole life feeling like I don’t fit anywhere – until Amplify

Gav also summed up how much it has meant to him:

I joined the Amplify program to help me step out of my comfort zone and build my confidence as an article writer, and it has done exactly that for me. Not only has it done that, but I have also met a lot of great people too

Amplify is currently on its second round; therefore, we will soon be opening up for third-round applications for the 2023 intake.

We really hope that anyone who may find themselves intrigued will take the plunge to join us on our exciting journey.

Featured image via Hannah Sharland