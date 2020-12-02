Vaccine 90% effective at pushing Tory coronyism from the headlines
Image description
A scientist in a lab coat and holding a clipboard is illustrated next to a poster featuring the words “Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine” and the image of a syringe with two vaccine vials. The scientist is saying “The vaccine has been proven to be 90% effective at pushing Tory cronyism and incompetence out of the headlines! It will also be vital in fighting the virus…”.
-
