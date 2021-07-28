Biles wins gold…


Image description

This cartoon features Olympic gymnast Simone Biles standing on a podium with the number one on it, holding a bouquet of flowers, smiling and waving, with a gold medal around her neck. This is accompanied by text that reads “Biles wins gold… for self-care”.

