What prince Andrew really means when he opens his mouth


A cartoon with the title "Learn to speak like a Royal". On the left are three images of prince Andrew. The first one has a speech bubble saying "Frogmore Cottage" - with a translation next to it that says "multi-million pound ten bedroom mansion". The second speech bubble says "Sovereign Grant" with a translation next to it which says ""£84 million of public money in benefits". The third speech bubble says "Error of judgement" with a translation next to it of "close relationship with convicted child sex trafficker".

