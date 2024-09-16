It’s easy to prioritise your product inventory when opening a new retail store, but there is also lots of essential hardware to think about. Hardware is the tools, machinery, and other durable equipment you need to run your retail business.

Most hardware, like display fixtures and card readers, is a one-time purchase or will last a long time. A well-equipped and easy-to-manage retail store is essential to setting up yourself, your employees, and your business for success.

Here are six essential hardware components you must have for your newly opened retail store.

Touch Screen Display or Monitor

Point-of-sale (PSO) systems are essential for processing payments in the modern age. In addition, advanced POS systems can help you with inventory management, streamline administrative tasks, run customer loyalty schemes, and track customer data.

The monitor, or touchscreen display, is the most prominent part of the POS system. It displays the purchase information and integrates with a card reader to accept payments.

Consider investing in a touchscreen display as this can be used with no keyboard or mouse, saving you extra countertop space. Besides taking up little space, touchscreen displays are faster to use and improve the speed of the transaction process.

Barcode Scanner

The barcode scanner is just as important as the monitor. The scanner reads the product information and sends it to the connected POS software. This saves your employee from having to manually type the product barcode or SKU, increasing checkout speed and accuracy.

In addition, automatic barcode scanners modify inventory data instantly, so you can see how your stock levels change based on the sales you are making.

It’s important to consider what type of barcode scanner you need based on your business needs. Some scanners are handheld, while others are fixed to the checkout counter.

Poor-quality scanners have a reduced range, so it might take a few tries before they can read the information on the barcode stickers, slowing down the checkout process.

Receipt Printer

A receipt printer prints invoices, payment confirmations, and credit card slips for customers to sign if needed. Ensure that it can handle the level of activity your retail store gets and that it integrates easily with your POS system.

There are two types of receipt printers. The thermal printer is better quality, faster, and cheaper to maintain. While the dot-matrix printer is cheaper to buy, it is slower, loud, and more expensive to maintain.

You might also consider a receipt printer that can print graphics, such as your company logo, which can make the receipts more interesting for customers.

It’s important to note that digital receipts are on the rise, but receipt printers remain essential in retail because customers like to verify the prices and keep them as proof of purchase.

Cash Drawer

Debit cards are the UK’s most popular payment method, representing over half of transactions. However, cash is the next most common method, so a cash drawer is essential.

A cash drawer should provide a safe and secure place to store your cash in various denominations. This will ensure your employees give customers their change much faster and reduce the risk of errors.

It’s essential that your cash drawer and POS system are compatible so the drawer can open automatically when it gets a signal from the computer when cash is selected as the customer’s payment method.

Shelving

Depending on the size of your store room, you have multiple shelving options available, from floating shelves to rivet shelving. The most important thing is quickly finding and tracking your inventory.

Good inventory management reduces error costs, improves cash flow, and boosts efficiency.

Customer Facing Display

A customer facing display shows the name and price of the products, the tax amount, and the total price of the transaction to the customer as your employee scans the products they are purchasing.

Whilst this isn’t as essential as other pieces of hardware mentioned above, it does allow you to communicate real-time transaction information to the customer. The customer facing display can also show advertising information or customised marketing messages.

Does Your Newly Opened Retail Store Have All The Hardware It Needs?

If you opt for an all-in-one POS solution, it will most likely include a receipt printer, card reader, cash drawer, and monitor or touchscreen display.

Then, all that’s left to buy is some shelving, a customer facing display, and anything else you may need, such as stationary, marketing materials, and clothing rails.