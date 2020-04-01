Daughter of leading virologist writes book to explain Covid-19 to children

The daughter of a leading virologist has written an e-book to help young children cope with Covid-19.

Charity Tedder, a dental student at Plymouth University, has created the book to help children as young as three and four understand the virus and the measures needed to stop it spreading.

An illustration from A Message From Corona (Leighton Noyes/PA)

The author has worked with her father, Professor Richard Tedder, who is at the forefront of research into Covid-19 at Imperial College London, to ensure the message to youngsters in her book was accurate and informative.

She also teamed up with illustrator Leighton Noyes to produce the e-book which is available for free with donations requested for charities supporting the work of the NHS.

Tedder, from Cobham, Kent, told the PA news agency: “There was so much information going round for adults, but nothing for children about what was going on.

“The idea was to reach out to them and help them understand because their whole world had been turned upside down by being at home all the time and not being able to see their friends.”

Charity Tedder (Charity Tedder/PA)

Describing the help from her father, she said: “It was important that the message we got across to people was factually correct so to have it endorsed by him gives parents the confidence that the information was accurate.”

She added: “I hope people enjoy the story and it brings a little brightness into their lives in these challenging times.”

The e-book, A Message From Corona, can be downloaded from Tedder’s gofundme page where donations can be made to NHS Charities Together, National Emergencies Trust and Medecins Sans Frontieres.

For information visit: www.gofundme.com/f/a-message-from-corona