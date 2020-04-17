Everyone needs to hear the words of an ‘underfunded’ intensive care nurse about the ‘apocalyptic situation’

An intensive care nurse has recorded a spoken word poem warning of an “apocalyptic situation” for “underfunded, under-prepared and under-protected” NHS staff.

Tori Wills, a sister at Southampton General Hospital’s intensive care unit, posted the video on Facebook “out of frustration” at people not obeying lockdown rules.

Willis told PA: “I wrote the poem out of general frustration at the public still flouting the rules, when my colleagues are putting their lives at risk and working in extremely harsh environments.

“All of those experiences are real from both mine and my colleagues’ perspective.

“We aren’t asking for much, just for people to stay at home, help us flatten the curve and cope with our patients, with enough resources and staff.”

In the poem, Wills says: “‘Stay home’ they said as we gown up and glove up, hearts pounding with fear, tired from sleep disturbed by nightmares that are no longer inconceivable.”