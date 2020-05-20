Pod of bottlenose dolphins spotted off North East coast in warm waters
A pod of around 10 bottlenose dolphins was spotted off the coast of Northumberland on Wednesday morning.
The dolphins were seen jumping out of the water between Whitley Bay and Cullercoats Bay at sunrise.
“I decided to take a look along the coast as the North Sea was like glass,” PA news agency photographer Owen Humphreys said.
“I spotted a few fins just off Cullercoats Bay and counted a pod of about seven to eight adults and two juveniles.”
As the weather becomes warmer, it is not uncommon for dolphins to swim closer to the shores of the North East coast.
Tuesday marked the hottest day of the year so far for the UK, with London’s St James’s Park recording a high of 26.2C (79.16F) – just beating 2020’s previous top temperature of 26C (78.8F).
The sunshine is set to continue for most of the UK on Wednesday, with temperatures expected to hit 28C (82.4F).
We need your help ...
The coronavirus pandemic is changing our world, fast. And we will do all we can to keep bringing you news and analysis throughout. But we are worried about maintaining enough income to pay our staff and minimal overheads.
Now, more than ever, we need a vibrant, independent media that holds the government to account and calls it out when it puts vested economic interests above human lives. We need a media that shows solidarity with the people most affected by the crisis – and one that can help to build a world based on collaboration and compassion.
We have been fighting against an establishment that is trying to shut us down. And like most independent media, we don’t have the deep pockets of investors to call on to bail us out.
Can you help by chipping in a few pounds each month?
-
Show Comments
Leave a ReplyYou must be logged in to leave a comment.Join the conversation
Please read our comment moderation policy here.