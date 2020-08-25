Greta Thunberg returns to school in Sweden after a year off
After a year off school to campaign for tougher action over climate change, Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg has said she is returning to class.
“My gap year from school is over, and it feels so great to finally be back in school again!” the 17-year-old said on Instagram, next to a photo of herself with a schoolbag on her back and her hands resting on bicycle handlebars.
In Sweden, high school-level classes are returning this week. It was not clear which school Thunberg was attending.
The teenager shot to fame after starting her solo protests outside Sweden’s parliament in Stockholm two years ago on 20 August 2018.
Students around the world soon began following her lead, staging regular large protests, and Thunberg was invited to speak to political and business leaders at UN conferences and the annual World Economic Forum in Davos.
Last week, she joined other young activists for talks with German chancellor Angela Merkel regarding climate breakdown.
Thunberg was named Time magazine’s youngest Person of the Year, and was also nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.
