Huge fire near Elephant and Castle railway station in south London


Support us and go ad-free

A large fire has broken out under a major rail line. London Fire Brigade (LFB) said the blaze is believed have started at some garages close to Elephant and Castle railway station.

The incident was first reported at 1.43pm on Monday. Ten fire engines and 70 firefighters are at the scene.

Explosion

A video posted on social media showed a small explosion appear to erupt from inside the station.

Related articles

Read on...

Support us and go ad-free

There is a huge plume of smoke billowing above the area.

The fire has caused disruption to Thameslink and Southeastern services.

Sara Scarpa, 25, lives in nearby apartment building Hurlock Heights and said smoke and the noise of the explosion had reached her window. She said:

We opened the window for a sec as you could hear people shouting, and we smelt something very very strong.

The smoke (was) dying down a little… we heard an explosion and now it started again.

Some posted messages offering help to those affected:

Featured image via – Twitter – Muhammad YameTwitter – Bloomberg Quicktake

Support us and go ad-free

Fund our Investigations Unit

You can help us investigate corruption, expose injustice and uncover the truth.

As one of the only independent investigations units in the country, we work for you – but we need your help to keep going. We need to raise £10,000 to continue our groundbreaking investigations. Can you chip in?

The Canary Fund us

Related articles