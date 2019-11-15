Powerful images of the ongoing mass protests in Chile

Chile
Avatar


Chilean activist and photographer Antonio Kadima has been documenting the tense events in Chile over the past month

 

One month ago, Chile’s Transport Ministry announced a hike in Santiago’s underground metro prices. In response, school students began protesting in metro stations and organising fare-dodging acts of resistance. Rather than negotiating with the students, though, Chilean president Sebastián Piñera initially met the protests with condescension and police repression.

Start your day with The Canary News Digest

Fresh and fearless; get excellent independent journalism from The Canary, delivered straight to your inbox every morning.




The students soon found support in wider Chilean society; and what began as a localised dispute ended up turning into a national uprising. The metro price hike, it seems, was the grain of rice that tipped the scale after three decades of neoliberalism in Chile. And now, the country is now gripped by a national strike.

The following photos capture the events of recent weeks.

Related articles

Images of repression

Police repression

 

 

Security forces roll into Santiago with shotguns and armoured vehicles.

 

 

A water tank sprays protesters near the monument to President José Manuel Balmaceda Emiliano, Santiago.

 

Mass protests

 

 

 

Indigenous and Chilean flags waved as protesters march.

 

Never forget the past. And never stop fighting for a brighter future.
‘Don’t forget those that they killed’

 

A placard of Salvador Allende, the Chilean president overthrown in 1973 by General Augusto Pinochet in a brutal US-backed coup.

 

‘Down with imperialism’

 

‘There is no fear here’

 

“Neoliberalism was born in Chile,” say the protesters.

Perhaps it will die there, too.

Featured images via Antonio Kadima

Since you're here ...

We know you don't need a lecture. You wouldn't be here if you didn't care.
Now, more than ever, we need your help to challenge the rightwing press and hold power to account. Please help us survive and thrive.

The Canary Support

Related articles