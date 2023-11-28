The best games about fictional war conflicts you should try

The gaming industry has a unique mission – it allows you to personally experience many events and actions that cannot be experienced in real life without certain circumstances and skills. Unlike films and books, you fully bring your personal participation into the event, even if it is definitely a game plot.

So you can feel the main role in fictional or realistically recreated real situations and experience at least a small share of the emotions experienced by the people who find themselves in them:

Call of Duty Modern Warfare Series

The developers from Activision invited all interested players to fully experience the developing crisis and the clash of major countries in a local and military conflict.

You will play as representatives of the special forces of various countries and soldiers of the regular army, fulfilling their role in the conflict that has arisen.

Special forces, as expected, will carry out jewelry operations and actions behind enemy lines, and regular armies will roll through the lands of enemies and terrorists carrying out orders and tasks.

There is another conflict in the Middle East with the risk of the use of nuclear weapons, so American rangers arrive on the scene to find and destroy the leader, and you will be one of these soldiers.

Among the interesting mechanics and actions, you will find a real nuclear explosion and the opportunity to see it in action and feel the full range of its effects. This is not a spoiler, but simply one of the mechanics that Call of Duty allows you to experience, and thank God, only through the monitor screen.

The conflict and the actions of terrorists from Russia will lead to a major conflict between the US and Russia in the storyline.

Enemies will suddenly invade the territory of the United States and you will take part in battles to defend key cities, including Washington, where the forces of the Rangers and Delta will enter the battle to knock out and push back the enemies from the capital and continue a series of operations to liberate the entire territory of the United States.

When you carry out a series of operations as a special operations operative and a Delta squad soldier, the Russian army will be thrown back overseas, but the war will not end there, and the fighting will move to European territory.

You will liberate Berlin and Paris and transfer the fighting to the territory of the aggressor in order to reach the terrorist Makarov and destroy him and return the legitimate president, kidnapped and terrorized by the possible murder of his daughter.

Starting in 2019, Activision relaunched the Call of Duty series, adding new conflict mechanics and opportunities for carrying out missions and battles, in single player mod, or online.

Now more attention is paid to tactical details – peeking out from behind cover, detailed aiming at specific parts of the body for better control of the battle and elimination of opponents.

In all other respects, it is the same conflict with the participation of the United States and Russia, but with different main characters, locations, updated graphics and game specifics.

Now all participants in battles will use more tactical techniques, and you will see in action many new means that are periodically used in wars, for example, phosphorus ammunition. This is a type of chemical weapon that burns through everything it touches, such weapons are prohibited by the rules of war, but the games are visual entertainment so that you can see important moments in the development of humanity and the consequences that orders given from the use of such weapons may have:

Operation Flashpoint Dragon Rising

Bohemia Interactive offers players to fully experience the conflict between China and the United States.

Due to an acute shortage of resources for the further development of the state, China begins an invasion of Russia to capture them, and the US army arrives to help its unexpected allies.

You will play as a special forces operative who will lead his squad through a series of battles and operations behind enemy lines and during direct defense operations or breaking through the front.

If you wish, you can go through the main campaign with friends – a combat group of four fighters.

Despite the fact that Dragon Rising is a fairly old project, its graphics and mechanics are quite relevant today.

You will find small and large operations, actions behind enemy lines and large assault operations with the support of other types of troops.

You will be tasked with capturing key heights, covertly destroying enemy air defenses, assaulting villages with the support of armored vehicles and aircraft, and capturing an airfield to strengthen the positions of the US Army.

ARMA 3

A complete and realistic military simulator that focuses on the real military experience of preparing and conducting combat operations.

You will undergo basic training in all the basic mechanics of combat in an augmented reality helmet – the technology that special forces use to train their soldiers and go to a remote fictional island to take part in a peacekeeping mission to keep two armies from direct combat.

The conflict will quickly get out of control and the peacekeepers themselves will find themselves targeted and will have to survive on the island and carry out guerrilla activities to replenish funds and ammunition to continue the fight.

In ARMA, the emphasis is on realism, in which each participant in the battle uses cover and camouflage, shoots accurately using the technique of controlling the initiative and suppressing the enemy with fire, and also uses grenades.

You will quickly realize that here you can destroy the enemy with one bullet and just as easily die if you act carelessly, do not play in a team with other group members and ignore cover and combat tactics.

Injuries will also play a role, and you need to respond to them and apply a dressing package, which will temporarily stop the blood loss, but if you do not receive full help in the near future, you will die.

A wound in the arm will affect shooting accuracy, a wound in the leg will affect the speed of movement, and with serious wounds, your fighter will not be able to get up. Wounds to the head are almost always fatal, unless of course there are exceptions, then this is more an accident than a pattern.

Featured image and additional images supplied