Paradise found: the enchanting Canary Islands

Nestled off the northwest coast of Africa, the Canary Islands form a captivating archipelago, constituting an autonomous community of Spain.

Comprising seven islands – Tenerife, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, Fuerteventura, La Palma, El Hierro, and La Gomera – their geographical proximity to Africa is contrasted by history, economy, politics, and socio-cultural fabric that firmly places the Canaries within the European sphere.

The islands boast a diverse cultural heritage, blending African, Spanish, and Latin American traditions. Beyond their cultural allure, the Canary Islands are known for their natural splendor. With picturesque volcanic landscapes, serene beaches, mild climates, and numerous natural attractions, these islands rightfully claim the title of the sunshine center of Europe.

Five of the seven islands are considered Biosphere Reserves, and the archipelago boasts four national parks. The Islands draw tourists from Britain and across Europe, thanks to their accessibility – a mere four-hour drive from London.

Moreover, the Canary Islands are one of the best places to retire in Spain for British retirees for several reasons:

Mild Climate: The islands have mild year-round weather with pleasant winters and warm summers.

Affordable Living: The cost of living in Spain is lower than in other European countries.

Facilities: Retirees get amazing amenities like healthcare, leisure, education, and world-class infrastructure.

Thriving Expat Community: Spain, and the Canary Islands particularly, host a large community of British expat communities, making it a perfect destination to live post-retirement.

Secure Lifestyle: Families and employees of the companies operating from the Canary Islands live quite a happy and safe life.

From a non-lucrative visa Spain 2024 to Spain golden visa, several types of visas can be obtained, depending on the purpose of your visit. Some common visa categories include:

1. Schengen Visa

The Schengen Visa is perfect for short trips to Spain for travel, family visits, or business. It allows you to stay in Spain for up to 90 days and is valid for about 180 days.

Schengen Visa holders can travel freely across the Schengen Area, comprising Spain and other 25 European countries. You can apply for the Schengen Visa at the Spanish consulate or embassy in your home country.

2. Student Visa

For individuals planning to study in Spain, this visa allows for longer-term stays. To obtain a student visa for Spain, applicants must follow these general steps:

Admission: Secure admission to a recognised educational institution in Spain and receive an acceptance letter or enrollment certificate.

Secure admission to a recognised educational institution in Spain and receive an acceptance letter or enrollment certificate. Visa Application: Submit your visa application form to the Spanish consulate or embassy in your country with the required documents and biometric data (fingerprints, photographs). The required documents for the student visa include: passport passport-sized photographs acceptance letter from an educational institute medical certificate proof of health insurance proof of financial means to cover living expenses

Submit your visa application form to the Spanish consulate or embassy in your country with the required documents and biometric data (fingerprints, photographs). The required documents for the student visa include: Visa Fee: Pay the applicable visa fee at the time of submission.

Pay the applicable visa fee at the time of submission. Processing Time: The processing time of the student visa is variable in different countries. Account for this time in your planning and apply well in advance of your travel date.

The processing time of the student visa is variable in different countries. Account for this time in your planning and apply well in advance of your travel date. Visa Issuance: Once your application is approved, you will be notified of the issuance of the student visa.

3. Work Visa

Spain also offers work visas to those who have or are planning to secure jobs there. Here are the general steps to apply for a work visa to Spain:

Job Opportunity: Land a job with a Spanish employer who is open to supporting your visa application.

Land a job with a Spanish employer who is open to supporting your visa application. Work Permit: The employer will need to secure a work permit from Spanish authorities, typically by demonstrating the absence of suitable candidates from the European Union for the position.

The employer will need to secure a work permit from Spanish authorities, typically by demonstrating the absence of suitable candidates from the European Union for the position. Visa Process: Once the work permit is greenlit, you can initiate your work visa application at the Spanish embassy or consulate in your home country. The process entails submitting various documents like your passport, application form, employment contract, qualifications proof

Once the work permit is greenlit, you can initiate your work visa application at the Spanish embassy or consulate in your home country. The process entails submitting various documents like your passport, application form, employment contract, Residency Permit: Upon your arrival in Spain, the next step involves applying for a residency permit, such as the Tie Card Spain for UK Citizens

4. Family Reunification Visa

If you have a family member in Spain and wish to join them, the Family Reunification Visa allows you to do exactly that. This visa helps family members of a foreign national legal resident of Spain join them.

The basic steps to obtain a family reunification visa include:

Legal Residency: The family member already residing in Spain should possess a valid residence permit or long-term visa.

The family member already residing in Spain should possess a valid residence permit or long-term visa. Eligible Family Members: Family reunification

Application: The Spanish resident will need to submit a visa application to the Spanish consulate or embassy in the family member’s home country. The application must contain essential documents, including a valid passport, evidence of the relationship, proof of financial means, and confirmation of accommodation.

The Spanish resident will need to submit a visa application to the Spanish consulate or embassy in the family member’s home country. The application must contain essential documents, including a valid passport, evidence of the relationship, proof of financial means, and confirmation of accommodation. Approval Process: Spanish authorities meticulously review the application, assessing both eligibility and the authenticity of the submitted documents.

Spanish authorities meticulously review the application, assessing both eligibility and the authenticity of the submitted documents. Visa Issuance: Once the application is approved, the family member will be granted the visa for family reunification.

Once the application is approved, the family member will be granted the visa for family reunification. Residence Permit: After they arrive in Spain, family members must apply for a residence permit in 30 days.

5. Golden Visa

The Spain Golden Visa is a residency option extended to non-EU citizens willing to invest a specified amount in Spanish real estate or other qualifying ventures. This program facilitates non-EU citizens in securing residency in Spain through a substantial investment.

The key program details include:

Investment Amount: The minimum investment allowed is about €500,000 in real estate. Alternative options include: €2 million in shares of Spanish companies €1 million in Spanish government bonds €1 million in a Spanish bank deposit

The minimum investment allowed is about €500,000 in real estate. Alternative options include: Residency Permit: The investor with a golden visa also gets a residency permit for themselves, their spouse, and children (under 18 years of age).

The investor with a golden visa also gets a residency permit for themselves, their spouse, and children (under 18 years of age). Residency Renewal: The golden visa is valid for one year. You can apply for a residency renewal for two-year period, given the investments are maintained.

The golden visa is valid for one year. You can apply for a residency renewal for two-year period, given the investments are maintained. Freedom of Movement: Residency obtained through the Golden Visa program grants freedom of movement within the Schengen Area, spanning Spain and 25 European countries.

Residency obtained through the Golden Visa program grants freedom of movement within the Schengen Area, spanning Spain and 25 European countries. Citizenship and Permanent Residency: Following a residence period, typically 10 years, investors may qualify to apply for Spanish citizenship or permanent residency.

Featured image via mvaligursky – Envato Elements