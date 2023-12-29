More than free bets alone: other surprising freebies offered by online casinos

Every online casino understands that player loyalty will ultimately determine its success or failure. This is why the majority offer free bets; especially for those who have recently registered. However, there are other surprising perks which members can enjoy on a regular basis. Whether you are new to the concept of virtual gaming or you are thinking about changing providers, it is a good idea to take a look at some other rewards that could only be a click away.

Loyalty Points

Loyalty points are sometimes referred to as “comp” points. These are used to thank players who deposit funds on a regular basis. Comp points can be employed to claim bonuses such as free spins, access to high-end tournaments or to obtain additional credits. This tends to be an accumulative system. The more you play, the more loyalty points you can expect to earn.

VIP Rewards

VIP programmes are also commonplace throughout the online casino community. Similar to the loyalty points mentioned above, VIP offers centre around players who regularly log in to the site and deposit their funds. These systems are extremely popular, as they open up a wealth of additional options that are not always available to the general public. Examples include (but are not limited to):

Higher cashout percentages.

Increased withdrawal thresholds.

Dedicated account supervision.

The ability to participate in high-roller competitions.

In some cases, players are allowed to beta test new games.

It is always worth examining such offers in greater detail, as the associated rewards can quickly add up.

No-Deposit Offers

As the phrase suggests, there may even be instances when players will be provided with free credits without needing to deposit any funds. These are frequently referred to as “no-deposit” offers. All that is required is a valid registration. The new member will then be sent a bonus code that can be used to redeem specific rewards. The main benefit here is that no financial commitment will be necessary. Such offers are also excellent ways to examine what the casino in question has in store. This summary of free spins no depost at Bonus.org can help to explain the finer points.

Entries into Lucrative Prize Pools

This final strategy tends to be offered to all players; regardless of their status. Whether referring to progressive jackpots, redeemable cash vouchers or even holidays with all expenses paid, the possibilities are quite impressive. Note that prize pools may also be present in the form of regular lotteries. Simply stated, one does not necessarily have to ascend to a high-roller status to leverage the possibilities.

Casinos are always looking to attract new players and the strategies outlined above will help to provide them with a highly competitive edge. The good news is that players can also get in on the action; opening up a world of possibilities and offering even more fast-paced excitement.

Read on...

Featured image via maksimovata – Envato Elements