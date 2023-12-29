More than free bets alone: other surprising freebies offered by online casinos
Every online casino understands that player loyalty will ultimately determine its success or failure. This is why the majority offer free bets; especially for those who have recently registered. However, there are other surprising perks which members can enjoy on a regular basis. Whether you are new to the concept of virtual gaming or you are thinking about changing providers, it is a good idea to take a look at some other rewards that could only be a click away.
Loyalty Points
Loyalty points are sometimes referred to as “comp” points. These are used to thank players who deposit funds on a regular basis. Comp points can be employed to claim bonuses such as free spins, access to high-end tournaments or to obtain additional credits. This tends to be an accumulative system. The more you play, the more loyalty points you can expect to earn.
VIP Rewards
VIP programmes are also commonplace throughout the online casino community. Similar to the loyalty points mentioned above, VIP offers centre around players who regularly log in to the site and deposit their funds. These systems are extremely popular, as they open up a wealth of additional options that are not always available to the general public. Examples include (but are not limited to):
- Higher cashout percentages.
- Increased withdrawal thresholds.
- Dedicated account supervision.
- The ability to participate in high-roller competitions.
- In some cases, players are allowed to beta test new games.
It is always worth examining such offers in greater detail, as the associated rewards can quickly add up.
No-Deposit Offers
As the phrase suggests, there may even be instances when players will be provided with free credits without needing to deposit any funds. These are frequently referred to as “no-deposit” offers. All that is required is a valid registration. The new member will then be sent a bonus code that can be used to redeem specific rewards. The main benefit here is that no financial commitment will be necessary. Such offers are also excellent ways to examine what the casino in question has in store. This summary of free spins no depost at Bonus.org can help to explain the finer points.
Entries into Lucrative Prize Pools
This final strategy tends to be offered to all players; regardless of their status. Whether referring to progressive jackpots, redeemable cash vouchers or even holidays with all expenses paid, the possibilities are quite impressive. Note that prize pools may also be present in the form of regular lotteries. Simply stated, one does not necessarily have to ascend to a high-roller status to leverage the possibilities.
Casinos are always looking to attract new players and the strategies outlined above will help to provide them with a highly competitive edge. The good news is that players can also get in on the action; opening up a world of possibilities and offering even more fast-paced excitement.
Read on...
Featured image via maksimovata – Envato Elements
We know everyone is suffering under the Tories - but the Canary is a vital weapon in our fight back, and we need your support
The Canary Workers’ Co-op knows life is hard. The Tories are waging a class war against us we’re all having to fight. But like trade unions and community organising, truly independent working-class media is a vital weapon in our armoury.
The Canary doesn’t have the budget of the corporate media. In fact, our income is over 1,000 times less than the Guardian’s. What we do have is a radical agenda that disrupts power and amplifies marginalised communities. But we can only do this with our readers’ support.
So please, help us continue to spread messages of resistance and hope. Even the smallest donation would mean the world to us.
-
Show Comments
Leave a ReplyYou must be logged in to leave a comment.Join the conversation
Please read our comment moderation policy here.