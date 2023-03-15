The Canary is recruiting: part-time staff writer

The Canary is inviting applications for the role of part-time staff writer.

The Canary is a progressive, independent media outlet. We provide fearless reporting on UK and international politics, working class organising, and the environment. Now, we’ve identified a gap in our team with regard to lived experience of anti-Blackness and issues facing Black working class communities in particular. So, we are seeking an insightful, talented journalist to fill this role.

The ideal candidate will have an in-depth and nuanced understanding of the ways in which racism in general, and anti-Black racism in particular, functions in society. They will also have an awareness of how racism intersects with other forms of oppression – including ableism, homophobia, transphobia, misogyny, etc.

Moreover, we place great emphasis on accessibility in our writing. We’re committed to maintaining the highest possible editorial standards. However, it’s central to our vision for our articles to be accessible to a working-class audience. So it’s also important that our writers are committed to this goal.

We do not have a physical office space and our entire team works remotely. Therefore, this is also a remote role, working 9am to 5pm three days a week (with the specific days tbc). We are offering the position for six months in the first instance. This is with a view to transitioning to a permanent contract thereafter.

In October 2022, we became a workers’ co-op and adopted a horizontal organisational structure. Consequently, all staff members receive the same rate of pay at £12 per hour. They also all receive the same benefits and holiday entitlement. For further details, please review the attached job description.

We request applicants to submit their CV, up to three writing samples, and a covering letter setting out why they would be a good fit for this position to editors(at)thecanary.co . The deadline for applications is 31 March 2023.

Please see the full job description below:

