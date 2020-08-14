Iran brands UAE-Israel deal a stab in the back to ‘all Muslims’
Iran has strongly condemned a historic deal establishing full diplomatic relations between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel. It’s called the move a stab in the back to all Muslims.
A statement from the country’s foreign ministry, reported by state TV on Friday 14 August, called the normalising of ties between the two countries a dangerous, “shameful” measure. Moreover, It warned the UAE against Israel interfering in the “political equations” of the Persian Gulf region. The statement said:
The UAE government and other accompanying governments must accept responsibility for all the consequences of this action
A deal brokered by the US
In a deal brokered by the US, the UAE and Israel announced on 13 August that they agreed to establish full diplomatic ties. And that Israel will halt plans for annexation of occupied land sought by the Palestinians for their future state.
The agreement makes the UAE the first Gulf Arab state – and the third Arab country, after Egypt and Jordan – to have full diplomatic ties with Israel.
They announced it in a joint statement, saying deals between Israel and the UAE were expected in the coming weeks. They plan to cooperate in such areas as tourism, direct flights and embassies.
The historic deal delivered a key foreign policy victory for US president Donald Trump as he seeks re-election. And it reflected a changing Middle East in which shared concerns about archenemy Iran have largely overtaken support for Palestinians in the region.
A stab “in the backs of the Palestinian people and all Muslims”
Iran said in the state TV report that the establishment of diplomatic relations between Israel and the UAE revealed the “strategic stupidity” of the two countries. It also said that it “will undoubtedly strengthen the axis of resistance in the region”.
The ministry statement called the deal a “dagger that was unjustly struck by the UAE in the backs of the Palestinian people and all Muslims”.
A spokesperson for Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas said the deal amounts to “treason”, and should be reversed.
Hossein Amirabdollahian, adviser to Iran’s Parliament speaker, criticised the deal on his Twitter account on 14 August. He said:
UAE’s new approach for normalizing ties w/fake, criminal #Israel doesn’t maintain peace & security, but serves ongoing Zionists’ crimes. Abu Dhabi behavior has no justification, turning back on the Palestine cause.
We need your help ...
The coronavirus pandemic is changing our world, fast. And we will do all we can to keep bringing you news and analysis throughout. But we are worried about maintaining enough income to pay our staff and minimal overheads.
Now, more than ever, we need a vibrant, independent media that holds the government to account and calls it out when it puts vested economic interests above human lives. We need a media that shows solidarity with the people most affected by the crisis – and one that can help to build a world based on collaboration and compassion.
We have been fighting against an establishment that is trying to shut us down. And like most independent media, we don’t have the deep pockets of investors to call on to bail us out.
Can you help by chipping in a few pounds each month?
-
Show Comments
Leave a ReplyYou must be logged in to leave a comment.Join the conversation
Please read our comment moderation policy here.