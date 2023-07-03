A deeply confused Laura Kuenssberg thinks people ‘hate’ the NHS

Let’s let that sink in for a moment.

And maybe a moment longer.

You know what – let’s deal with this in an entirely new sub-section.

Is Kuenssberg for real?

Any sensible person understands that being displeased with a thing you love being hurt is not the same as hating the thing itself. Make no mistake – the NHS is being hurt by the politicians in charge of it.

Kuenssberg’s statement is like saying that people have a ‘love-hate relationship’ with boats because they love sailing but they hate being shipwrecked.

It’s like saying people have a ‘love-hate relationship’ with the environment because they love long walks but they hate that Canada is on fire.

It’s like saying people have a ‘love-hate relationship’ with the concept of homes because they like having somewhere warm to sleep but they hate paying their landlord £2,000 a month for the pleasure.

Her statement is so monumentally stupid that it’s forced us to reevaluate our entire operation here at the Canary.

We’ve been reporting on Kuenssberg’s idiocy for years, and if even we didn’t realise she was this colossally vacant, what does that say about us? Before everyone else caught up and saw Kuenssberg for the establishment stooge she is, we were regularly slammed for our strident criticism of her. Now it seems like we were giving her too much credit if anything; that we were overestimating her abilities.

So, she continues:

As the NHS approaches its 75th anniversary, politicians are falling over themselves to praise the service. But when the cameras aren’t rolling, the message you hear can be a very different one. Just like us, politicians have a love-hate relationship with the NHS.

Oh good lord, here we go again.

She can’t be for real, can she?

Anyone with a modicum of common sense understands that the greedy little piggies in charge have nothing but contempt for their golden goose.

Kuenssberg’s statement is like saying that poachers have a ‘love-hate relationship’ with elephants because they love their tusks but they hate them being alive.

It’s like saying fast fashion brands have a ‘love-hate relationship’ with sweatshop workers because they love poverty wages but they hate health and safety laws.

It’s like saying mainstream British journalists have a ‘love-hate relationship’ with the truth because they love selling themselves as truth-tellers but they hate actually telling it:

The NHS has practically universal support in British society. Only a tiny fringe of right-wing head bangers want to scrap the NHS. So why does the BBC think it's justified to suggest NHS is like Marmite in public opinion?https://t.co/aVDFqWjJv3 — Owen Jones (@OwenJones84) July 2, 2023

Kuenssberg says “The British have a love-hate relationship with the NHS” – what?! And then peddles a series of unnamed (mainly Tory) figures expressing their frustration at discussing… alternatives. ie – pitch-rolling privatisation. https://t.co/pQ6JMqRcoq — Dr Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) July 1, 2023

My Mother has worked in the NHS for over thirty years. I know people whose lives have been saved by our NHS. To a person the majority of people love the NHS & are proud of it But the Tory mouthpiece Laura Kuenssberg here is trying to persuade you otherwise Shame on you Laura pic.twitter.com/Aot2hIJMDh — Mirabel:Calling Out Bollocks (@LunaSpencer16) July 1, 2023

The British Bollocks Corporation

Would you believe me if I said the rest of Kuenssberg’s article was just random letters, as if she’d repeatedly banged her head against the keyboard? That’s not true, but it might as well be given that she reported things like this (largely from politicians she afforded the privilege of anonymity, of course):

A former minister says rather than go for bold reforms after the pandemic “we have gone straight back to the voodoo land of heroic pointless commitments that will never get met because as a country we are so ill”. Another suggests ministers are actually scared of telling the public hard truths about increasing cost pressures in the health service. “The public has unrealistic expectations of what we can deliver – the government is frightened of that,” they say.

The only ‘hard truth’ you need to know is this. The NHS isn’t unaffordable, and neither are public services in general. What’s happening is these vital institutions suffer yearly funding decreases while the wealth of the rich just keeps growing. Ever heard of ‘trickle down economics’? It’s like that, except the wealth is flooding upwards. What’s going down, though, are all the services that said wealth used to fund.

There’s a reason why Kuenssberg’s article is filled with quotes from anonymous politicians but not regular members of the public. That’s because she’s never spoken to the latter. If she had, she’d maybe have a view of the world that wasn’t shaped by the whisperings of the nation’s most notorious bullshitters. Then again, maybe not. She really doesn’t have much going on upstairs.

Really, what we need moving forwards is a ‘love-hate relationship’ with billionaires – one in which we hate the fact they exist, but we love re-directing their undeserved wealth back into the public sector.