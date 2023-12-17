Confessed liar Michelle Mone tells Laura Kuenssberg she doesn’t know what she’s done wrong

As reported by the Canary, a lot of companies did dodgy PPE deals during the pandemic. The issue around PPE Medpro is that Mone got the company fast-tracked onto their contract, and was subsequently owed tens of millions in compensation.

The Guardian revealed in 2022:

The Conservative peer Michelle Mone and her children secretly received £29m originating from the profits of a PPE business that was awarded large government contracts after she recommended it to ministers, documents seen by the Guardian indicate. Lady Mone’s support helped the company, PPE Medpro, secure a place in a “VIP lane” the government used during the coronavirus pandemic to prioritise companies that had political connections. It then secured contracts worth more than £200m.

Oh, and she did all this secretly – you know – like you do when you know you’re ethically and legally in the right. The Guardian reported at the time:

Asked by the Guardian last year why Mone did not include PPE Medpro in her House of Lords register of financial interests, her lawyer replied: “Baroness Mone did not declare any interest as she did not benefit financially and was not connected to PPE Medpro in any capacity.”

Except. That. Wasn’t. True.

Shocked?

You shouldn’t be.

Mone herself revealed she’d been telling porkies a week ago, as reported by the BBC:

Michelle Mone says she “regrets” not being more transparent about her links with a company that had UK government contracts during the pandemic.

The outlet added:

The Scottish businesswoman has now spoken publicly for the first time – in a Youtube documentary – since the story emerged. The production is funded by PPE Medpro – the company at the centre of the controversy.

This was a bit late given that in 2021:

the UK government revealed that Baroness Mone was the “source of referral” for the company getting a place on the so-called “VIP lane” for offers of personal protective equipment for the NHS.

Given all the lying, you’d be forgiven for thinking that Mone had done something wrong. According to the woman herself, though, she actually hasn’t. Other than the lying, of course, although that isn’t illegal – not according to Mone, anyway.

Nothing wrong

In the interview with Kuenssberg, Mone insisted:

I don’t honestly see there is a case to answer. I can’t see what we have done wrong.

She added:

we’ve only done one thing, which was lie to the press to say we weren’t involved

Paradoxically, she also said:

I wasn’t trying to pull the wool over anyone’s eyes

I don’t think she understands what that phrase means – that or she’s lying (again).

Unsurprisingly, the interview has not gone down well with those who had the misfortune of watching it: