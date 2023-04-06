UK sued after refusal to accept all Windrush scandal reforms

On 6 April, Britain’s government faced legal action by campaigners over its refusal to accept key recommendations made by an inquiry into the Windrush scandal, which affected thousands of Black post-war immigrants.

Interior minister Suella Braverman in January refused to accept three of the changes previously promised by the Conservative government.

The group Black Equity Organisation, created last year to campaign for the civil rights of Black Britons, said it was seeking a judicial review of the home secretary’s decision.

The group’s chief executive Wanda Wyporska said in a statement:

The Home Office must be opened up to independent scrutiny and forced to honour the promises made in its name. Windrush survivors have been through enough and this latest twist in a shameful story adds insult to injury.

The group will also present a petition with some 50,000 signatories to PM Rishi Sunak’s offices at 10 Downing Street.

Windrush

The MV Empire Windrush ship was one of the vessels that brought workers from Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, and other Caribbean islands to help fill UK labour shortages after World War II.

As the Canary previously stated:

The Windrush scandal refers to the Home Office‘s unlawful detention, deportation and denial of hundreds of Commonwealth citizens’ rights, having destroyed thousands of immigration records. At least 21 people have died before receiving the compensation they applied for.

Five years ago, campaigners revealed that thousands of the British citizens had been wrongly detained or deported. This was under the Conservative government’s hardline immigration policies.

Many lost homes and jobs, and were denied access to healthcare and benefits. Some died before their names could be cleared.

The subsequent independent inquiry issued 30 recommendations, which Braverman’s predecessor agreed to adopt in full.

However, Braverman rejected more powers for Britain’s independent chief inspector of borders. She also refused a commissioner to safeguard migrants’ interests, and the holding of reconciliation events. There was no immediate comment from her ministry as to the legal action.

In their open letter to the government campaigners wrote:

Instead of scrapping key commitments, we urge your government to stick to the promises made – there is still an opportunity to show that you and your ministers are serious about righting past wrongs. To do anything less sends a clear message that the suffering of the Windrush generation was in vain and the hostile environment still exists.

Featured image via Youtube/Sky News