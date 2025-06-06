Saturday 7 June is World Swift Day, marked annually to celebrate, educate, and advocate for the conservation of these important migratory birds.

Ahead of the international awareness event, a forest school in Kent put on a day of learning and activity to teach students all about the iconic species.

World Swift Day 2025

In the UK, swift populations have plummeted by 65% in just 25 years. Loss of suitable nesting sites and declining food sources (insects) are major concerns. Specifically, the UK has red-listed swifts’ conservation status, meaning they have the highest conservation priority.

Swift bird fans have called for a legal rule that developers must incorporate a “swift brick” – a £35 hollow brick that gives these birds a place to nest – in all new houses to save these beautiful birds.

Wild At Heart forest school in Meopham, Kent, decided to bring the marvel of this iconic species to life for students as part of this year’s World Swift Day celebrations.

Ornithologist Carly Ahlen is founder of Gabo wildlife, the only clinic in the UK dedicated to the conservation of migratory birds, particularly those listed as ‘Birds of Conservation Concern’. The founders of Wild At Heart invited her to speak to the children amid a packed day of swift-inspired activities.

She said:

I was thrilled to come teach these wonderfully behaved children from Bronte School about migratory birds which is also crucial for their personal development. It helps them understand the natural world, appreciate its diversity, and develop a sense of responsibility for the environment. This knowledge empowers them to become future advocates for wildlife protection because red listed birds like swifts need all the help they can get in order not to become extinct.

A day of swift activities and exploration

Carly kicked off the day with a talk about swifts and their long migratory routes to the UK from the Congo basin in Africa. After this, she read an exciting book all about a female swifts’ plight. The children then got a chance to ask questions and hear swift calls, so they could ID them in the sky:

Then, the forest school encouraged the children to get stuck in with some swift investigations. Off they went into the forest in search of insects that swifts would eat:

They soon found a colony of ants and were excited learning about all the other insects that enrich the forest floors. The activity taught them how by keeping spaces wild and planting wild flowers, wildlife will thrive.

The youngsters then sat around the campfire sipping hot chocolate with marshmallows as they learnt about other birds and how to identify their nests.

The small birds weighs about the same as a Cadbury Creme Egg. Naturally, the school sent students away with an easy way to remember:

Raising awareness, and instilling passion for the natural world

Forest schools began life in Denmark in the 1950s before being taken up across Scandinavia. Teachers discovered that youngsters from forest kindergartens displayed strong social skills. The concept then arrived in Britain in the 1990s and is credited with helping children build independence and self-esteem, as well as learning about the environment.

Wild At Heart hosted the event to help raise awareness for the important bird on World Swift Day. Though swifts only spend three or four months each summer in UK, they bring spectacular aerial action and excitement to urban skies.

Swifts breed from Ireland to Beijing, the Mediterranean and the Middle East, right up to the Arctic. However, everywhere they are in decline – so promoting insect activities and installing nests can really help stop their march towards extinction.

Co-owner and leader at the school Julia Slade said:

At Wild at Heart Learning as well as being passionate about giving children the full Forest School experience, we are also keen to combine this with understanding & looking after the natural world. It is all around us & plays a vital role in our existence! We continue to support many conservation projects & like to pass our knowledge on to our younger generations in hope that they will continue to strive for balance & harmony in the future.

