Unrest spreads across US and thousands flout curfew over police killing of George Floyd

Thousands of protesters ignored a curfew and vows of a forceful police response to take to the streets of Minneapolis for a fourth night, as the anger stoked by the death of George Floyd in police custody in the city spread across the US.

Protests nationwide have been fuelled by outrage over Floyd’s death and years of police violence against Black people.

On 30 May, the Pentagon ordered the army to put military police units on alert to head to the city on short notice at Donald Trump’s request, a rare step which came as the violence spread to other areas including Detroit, Atlanta and New York City.

Criminal charges filed on Friday morning against the white officer who held his knee for nearly nine minutes on the neck of Floyd, a black man, did nothing to stem the anger. Derek Chauvin, 44, is charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Many of the protests have not been violent, but anger fills the streets of Minneapolis.

Local resident Ben Hubert said he was not surprised people were breaking the curfew and starting fires.

“I’m outraged,” he said of the Floyd case. “But I’m also sad. The injustice has been going on for so long. It’s been swelling for years.”

Chauvin is also accused of ignoring another officer who expressed concerns about Floyd as he lay handcuffed on the ground, pleading that he could not breathe while Chauvin pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes. Floyd, who was Black, had been arrested on suspicion of using a counterfeit note at a store.

Chauvin, who was fired along with three other officers who were at the scene, faces more than 12 years in prison if convicted of murder.

A lawyer for Floyd’s family welcomed the arrest but said he expected a more serious murder charge and wants the other officers arrested too. The charges against Chauvin have prompted further anger:

You’re telling me he is only being charged in the third degree? THE THIRD DEGREE?!?! Derek Chauvin knew what he was doing, this was PREMEDITATED and PLANNED. This was a HATE crime that was RACIALLY MOTIVATED. He deserves to be sentenced as such, WHAT A JOKE #RAISETHEDEGREE pic.twitter.com/CheRR3WPw7 — nutella⁷ closed | BLM (@pjnkmin) May 30, 2020

Policemen are enveloped in tear gas as the monitor protests in Portland, Oregon (Dave Killen/The Oregonian via AP)

The new round of unrest came despite Minnesota governor Tim Walz vowing earlier on 29 May to show a more forceful response. By early morning on 30 May, Walz acknowledged he did not have enough manpower.

“We do not have the numbers,” he said. “We cannot arrest people when we are trying to hold ground.”

Walz said he is moving quickly to mobilise more than 1,000 more National Guard members, for a total of 1,700, and is considering the potential offer of federal military police. But he warned even that might not be enough, saying he expects another difficult night on Saturday.

Reports emerged on social media of violent police response to protestors:

National Guard wrestle an unarmed black man to the ground (at #GeorgeFloyd protests) then speed away with the man on top of their Humvee. #MinneapolisUprising pic.twitter.com/ddcb2MBfQt — Rod Webber (@RodWebber) May 30, 2020

While others showed the power of protests also taking place:

you'll see lots of images of rioting and clashing with the police but this is also a mass movement, something the capitalist media is not so keen to show #MinneapolisUprising (images from Atlanta via @byst ) pic.twitter.com/axZQSWw5ES — Jorge Martin (@marxistJorge) May 30, 2020

Protests over the death of George Floyd have erupted in cities across the US, including Los Angeles (Christian Monterrosa/AP)

Prosecutor Mike Freeman said more charges were possible, but authorities “felt it appropriate to focus on the most dangerous perpetrator”.

In Atlanta, protesters smashed windows at CNN headquarters, set a police car on fire and struck officers with bottles.

The state’s governor declared a state of emergency to activate the state National Guard to help deal with the protests.

The Guard was also on standby in the District of Columbia, where a crowd grew outside the White House and chanted against Trump. Some protesters tried to push through barriers set up by the Secret Service along Pennsylvania Avenue, and threw bottles and other objects at officers wearing riot gear, who responded with pepper spray.

Protests in Oakland, California, left several business premises damaged (Philip Pacheco/AP)

Other large demonstrations in New York, Los Angeles, Houston and dozens of other cities ranged from people peacefully blocking roads to repeated clashes with police.

A post-mortem examination claimed the combined effects of being restrained, “possible intoxicants” and Floyd’s underlying health issues, including heart disease, likely contributed to his death. This has also prompted criticism. Most people lay blame with police violence:

In the autopsy, they said he died from "potential intoxicants" and his underlying health issues. They can use this to drop all the charges against Derek Chauvin. George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin and they're trying to cover it up. Bullshit. #JusticeForGeorgeFlyod pic.twitter.com/2YIxZLMbHb — Black Lives Matter (@cinnarapmonn) May 30, 2020