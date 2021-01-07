Republican congressman urges cabinet to remove Donald Trump from office

A Republican congressman has called on President Donald Trump’s cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove him from office.

Adam Kinzinger, from Illinois, made the remarks in a video posted to Twitter, responding to the violent mob that stormed Congress on Wednesday in an attempt to stop the certification of president-elect Joe Biden’s win over Trump.

Kinzinger said: “The president is unfit. And the president is unwell.”

It’s with a heavy heart I am calling for the sake of our Democracy that the 25th Amendment be invoked. My statement: pic.twitter.com/yVyQrYcjuD — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) January 7, 2021

He went on to say Trump “must now relinquish control of the executive branch voluntarily or involuntarily”.

The 25th Amendment allows for the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet to declare the president unfit for office.

The vice president then becomes acting president.