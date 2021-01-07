Republican congressman urges cabinet to remove Donald Trump from office
A Republican congressman has called on President Donald Trump’s cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove him from office.
Adam Kinzinger, from Illinois, made the remarks in a video posted to Twitter, responding to the violent mob that stormed Congress on Wednesday in an attempt to stop the certification of president-elect Joe Biden’s win over Trump.
Kinzinger said: “The president is unfit. And the president is unwell.”
He went on to say Trump “must now relinquish control of the executive branch voluntarily or involuntarily”.
The 25th Amendment allows for the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet to declare the president unfit for office.
The vice president then becomes acting president.
