France Resists

Andrew Butler


The Canary’s John McEvoy reports from the streets of Paris, where there are ongoing strikes against pension reforms and cuts to social welfare, and the iconic yellow vest (gilets jaunes) protests have entered their 67th week.

He also follows a delegation from France to the protests outside Julian Assange’s extradition hearing in London.

