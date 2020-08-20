The Rise of False Information
This short film, produced by Jono Namara, Shelby Wilder and the European Journalism Centre, examines how waves of false information travel across the globe and how we might combat them.
Wilder says, “unreliable information is hurting the global effort to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic. A rise in false information has created the perfect storm for cybercrime and spread of harmful falsehoods. The spread of misinformation and disinformation during a health emergency hamper an effective public health response and create confusion and distrust among people. To combat this crisis, false information must be distinguished and categorised. It’s essential to understand the key terms in this fight.”
Find out more about the issues raised in the film in this article.
