As Bezos wealth increases to $200 billion, we break down just how obscene an amount that is

Andrew Butler


Jeff Bezos has become the first person in history to have a net worth of $200billion. But just how much is a billion? This video will take you on a jaw-dropping journey that shows just how obscene this kind of wealth inequality is.

Find out about three ways we could fix our broken economic system here.

    2. What if internet retail and distribution is just better? (It is.) Are we just going to allow our economy to be dominated by a foreign global monopoly? Especially when it’s also providing the platform infrastructure?

      The market has failed. It’s not created a single competitor.

      Perhaps every nation will need to step up with a national, publicly-owned retail internet platform similar to Amazon/eBay that benefits the people of the nation.
      We’d be able to build green, use green distribution, treat labour fairly, benefit from economies of scale. Platform resources are basically unlimited, so there is no barrier to everyone having an account. And people could pay each other with a national public currency or ledger system. One could also use the platform to address the retail apocalypse caused by Amazon.

