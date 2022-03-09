Evelyn Court estate residents take action against landlord over poor conditions
Residents of Evelyn Court in East London are putting pressure on their landlord – IDS – to improve conditions after years of neglect.
Video transcript
My kids had health issues from this long-term draft and moulding. We had cracks in my front bedroom. My son, the small one, had to go to Whitechapel to do a sleepover because we had breathing problems. You can see here part of the shoddy job they’ve [contractors] done. The estate is run down, really, this could be described as a slum.
Hi, my name is Romain, and I’ve been living in Evelyn Court over about 17 years. It was OK. When we had the first maintenance company downstairs, in house. It wasn’t that bad, but we still had the same issues with the damp. But the consistency with the flooding and the damping has not changed. And now it’s got even worse where we have to wait a long period of time to get repairs out to someone to come in and do it, or when they do come, sometimes they don’t finish their jobs.
So jobs are left unfinished or they don’t turn up at all. So those are things that we’re suffering from now.
My name is Frank, resident of Evelyn Court Estates. I’ve been here roughly for 34 plus years. A lot has changed, really. When I first came, 1987, there was more of a kind of community in the estate, so seem to like, know each other. We’re like each other’s keepers.Our children being good together.hat kind of, you know, community spirit was there, but which I think we have lost over the years. How did we lost the community spirit? Again, partly due to changes in the management of the estate, because round about between 10-15 years ago, IDS removed from site the estate managers, the cleaners, the contractors, and all those people that, you know, did different things within the estate. And that started to make life more difficult, because in those days, you know, you can see the estate manager knocking doors, going around, knocking doors, checking people’s welfare. You know ‘you okay?’ – not waiting for them to come to him to complain.
These days, we don’t even know the names. We don’t know which contractor is coming. We don’t know their names. They just come and they go and you can see here part of the shoddy job they have done. It didn’t used to be like this, when the former contractors were here – they did proper jobs.
The conditions here have been – I came here and saw it like this, but it has gotten worse because I think because there’s no consistency with the repair team, because they have changed. I think this is the third company been working here. I will definitely go into the action day tomorrow, and reasons why I’ll be going is because it’s for me and it’s for everybody and everyone in Evelyn Court because we have been suffering so long, and it’s been now affecting our health. Psychologically and mentally we are frustrated, and we feel that we’re not being valued, and we’re not being heard. We’re just being pushed aside and ignored. And now what I wish will come from this campaign or what we’re doing together: we need long term solutions.
Read on...
CHANT: I believe that we will win!
The priorities is that we want: landlord that listens, that will listen, that are proactive.
CHANT: IDS, all we are saying is give us good homes
We need your help to keep speaking the truth
Every story that you have come to us with; each injustice you have asked us to investigate; every campaign we have fought; each of your unheard voices we amplified; we do this for you. We are making a difference on your behalf.
Our fight is your fight. You’ve supported our collective struggle every time you gave us a like; and every time you shared our work across social media. Now we need you to support us with a monthly donation.
We have published nearly 2,000 articles and over 50 films in 2021. And we want to do this and more in 2022 but we don’t have enough money to go on at this pace. So, if you value our work and want us to continue then please join us and be part of The Canary family.
In return, you get:
* Advert free reading experience
* Quarterly group video call with the Editor-in-Chief
* Behind the scenes monthly e-newsletter
* 20% discount in our shop
Almost all of our spending goes to the people who make The Canary’s content. So your contribution directly supports our writers and enables us to continue to do what we do: speaking truth, powered by you. We have weathered many attempts to shut us down and silence our vital opposition to an increasingly fascist government and right-wing mainstream media.
With your help we can continue:
* Holding political and state power to account
* Advocating for the people the system marginalises
* Being a media outlet that upholds the highest standards
* Campaigning on the issues others won’t
* Putting your lives central to everything we do
We are a drop of truth in an ocean of deceit. But we can’t do this without your support. So please, can you help us continue the fight?
-
Show Comments
Leave a ReplyYou must be logged in to leave a comment.Join the conversation
Please read our comment moderation policy here.