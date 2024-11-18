As the European Commission transitions to its new team, the hearings for President Ursula von der Leyen’s lineup of 26 commissioner-designates have captured attention, especially in light of the growing pressures on Europe’s agriculture and food sectors. Running from 4th to the the 12th November, these hearings represented the culmination of Brussels’s election season and have put agri-food policy at the forefront of the debate. The hearings of Christophe Hansen, the incoming agriculture commissioner, and Olivér Várhelyi, the commissioner-designate for health and animal welfare, revealed stark contrasts in how these critical portfolios are set to be managed.

Luxembourg’s Christophe Hansen breezed through his hearing, impressing MEPs with his pragmatic, “boots on the ground” approach to the agricultural challenges Europe faces. His focus on balanced, evidence-based policies and a commitment to supporting farmers earned him praise and even applause from the European Parliament. Hansen’s emphasis on enforcing existing regulations before introducing new ones was particularly well received by those concerned about the overregulation of European agriculture.

In stark contrast, Olivér Várhelyi’s hearing was far more contentious. The Hungarian commissioner-designate faced intense scrutiny, particularly over his stance on health policies and his approach to controversial issues like front-of-pack (FOP) nutrition labelling. While Hansen was given a green light to move forward, Várhelyi’s approval was postponed, with MEPs demanding further written clarifications on his positions before granting their endorsement.

Nutri-Score: The FOP Labelling Battle Heats Up

One of the most heated topics during Várhelyi’s grilling was the proposed harmonisation of front-of-pack (FOP) nutrition labelling, which has become a flashpoint in EU agri-food policy. The system, first implemented in France, was designed to provide consumers with a simplified way to make healthier food choices. It has since come under fire for its reductionist approach that often penalises traditional European foods, such as PDO cheeses and whole milk, due to their natural fat content.

During his hearing, Várhelyi took a firm stance against the rapid implementation of Nutri-Score as a mandatory EU-wide label, stressing that “there is no Nutri-Score in sight” under his watch. Echoing concerns from various member states, he argued that imposing a uniform label without considering regional dietary traditions would not only undermine consumer trust but also disrupt the internal market. He emphasised the need for a more nuanced approach that promotes transparency without punishing nutrient-dense, culturally significant foods.

Critics of Nutri-Score have pointed out that the system’s recent algorithm updates have downgraded even nutrient-rich foods like whole milk and certain plant-based beverages to lower ratings, leading to confusion among consumers. The system’s failure to differentiate between naturally occurring sugars and added sugars has been a sticking point, with MEPs urging the Commission to consider alternative labelling options that do not disproportionately affect European dairy farmers.

Dairy Industry’s Sustainability Dilemma

Meanwhile, the EU dairy sector, a pillar of Europe’s rural economy, is navigating a complex sustainability journey. The recently unveiled Dairy Sustainability Forum in Brussels showcased the industry’s commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 55% by 2030 and addressing ammonia emissions. The sector aims to balance its mission of delivering nutritious food while embracing circular economy practices, prioritising soil health, water conservation, and biodiversity.

However, the path to sustainability is fraught with challenges. Smaller dairy farms are particularly vulnerable to the economic pressures of meeting new EU Green Deal requirements. Representatives like Paula de Vera have called for robust impact assessments to ensure that new regulations do not disproportionately burden small and medium-sized farms. “What we need is support, not more red tape,” said Jaume Bernis, echoing concerns that one-size-fits-all policies could stifle innovation and competitiveness in the dairy sector.

Adding to the dairy sector’s woes are escalating trade tensions with China. In response to the EU’s investigation into Chinese electric vehicle subsidies, Beijing has retaliated by targeting European dairy exports, including cheese and milk. With China being a significant market for high-quality European dairy products, this development poses a direct threat to the industry’s economic stability.

The EU’s push to enforce climate and trade regulations is now intersecting with geopolitical realities, putting sectors like dairy in a precarious position. Policymakers will need to strike a delicate balance between maintaining high environmental standards and protecting key industries from retaliatory trade actions.

Prioritising Pragmatism Over Polarisation

Both Hansen and Várhelyi have indicated their willingness to adopt a balanced, evidence-based approach to agri-food policies if they are confirmed. Hansen’s pragmatic stance on pausing new regulations in favour of enforcing existing ones could provide much-needed relief to farmers already grappling with the complexities of sustainability transitions. Meanwhile, Várhelyi’s resistance to hastily implementing Nutri-Score reflects an understanding of the broader economic and cultural implications of EU health policies.

As Europe’s dairy farmers face turbulent economic conditions while striving to meet ambitious sustainability targets, clear and consistent support from EU policymakers is essential. Hansen and Várhelyi, should they both gain MEP approval, are in a position to leverage their perspectives to safeguard this vital sector. By prioritising policies that ensure both economic viability and environmental sustainability, they can help the dairy industry thrive in an era of climate and trade disruptions. By focusing on balanced, data-driven policies, the new Commission can help Europe’s agricultural backbone remain resilient amidst growing external pressures. As the incoming commissioners prepare to take up their roles, the message from the agri-food sector is clear: Europe needs solutions that are both ambitious and grounded in reality.