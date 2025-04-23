As a time of renewal and growth, springtime allows businesses to drive their marketing to capture the attention of consumers waking up from a wintery hibernation.

Flowers are finally beginning to bloom, and perhaps it’s time for your Google Ads campaigns to do the same. So, without further adieu, let’s talk about your seasonal ad copy and how to ensure it hits the mark this spring.

Seasonal Relevance Is Key

Firstly, it’s time to think like a spring enthusiast.

What do people think about when spring… well, springs? It’s not only about the shift in weather or how hayfever has started early this year. People often consider fresh starts, exchanging the old for the new, and finally getting outdoors to enjoy the warmth. These are all feelings, thoughts and lifestyle habits that our copy needs to connect with.

Keywords that Invoke: It’s understandably easy to throw in search terms like ‘spring cleaning’ or ‘garden preparation’ because they align with the season, but let’s consider why people search for those things. Maybe they struggled with household and garden upkeep due to winter’s cold and grey malaise, and spring has finally given them the gentle push they needed to get everything back in order.

With this in mind, when implementing these keywords, our copy should read something like, ‘Your fresh start is overdue! Spring cleaning offers to scrub away the winter blues!’

Springtime Promotions: Let’s face it—what businesses aren’t running seasonal sales? So, how do you stand out in the field of seasonal discounts? The key lies in how you position your offer. Rather than cutting prices, frame your promotion around how it fits into your customer’s spring mindset.

Think beyond ‘20% Off’ and towards purposeful messaging. Your offer should address your audience’s seasonal needs. Whether it’s garden upgrades, home refreshes, or getting organised, align your messaging with what your audience is already thinking about.

A simple discount can feel like a must-click when the timing, tone, and context are right.

Narratives & Stories: With spring comes the chance to create visceral scenarios with your copywriting. We have Easter, Mother’s Day and the first picnic of the year. Let’s weave these narratives into our ads. ‘Give Mum a Break This Mother’s Day – 15% Off Spa Days & Weekend Retreats’ feels far more genuine and informative than ‘Mother’s Day Sale’.

Paint with Words: There’s a time and place for technical language and industry jargon – however, it’s not spring. We should use imagery to make our audience feel the change in season. ‘Blooming Deals,’ ‘Brighten Your Home,’ ‘Bee-Ready for Spring with Our Vibrant Meadow Flower Mix’. Use language to create a sense of renewal and excitement. Spring equals change, and change is a good thing.

Creatives & Messaging: While your copy’s language focuses on spring imagery, aligning your messaging with visuals that reflect the season is essential. If our creatives are showing a garden in full bloom with colourful wildflowers, it would only make sense for our copy to be succinct. For example: ‘Make Your Garden Spring to Life’ works perfectly with a vibrant image. It’s both simple and effective.

Get a Move On: Urgency has always been a key ingredient in compelling ad copy. To take advantage of this, your ad copy can be honed just before or during spring. People want to enjoy the weather and not miss out, so utilise these pain points with impactful CTAs: ‘Limited-Time Spring Offer—Don’t Wait!’ or ‘Spring Won’t Last & Neither Will Our Sale!’

Classic Ad Copy Rules (With a Spring Twist)

Although spring is all about newness, we still need to follow the good old basics.

Headlines: Keep those keywords in there, but ensure your TOV is warmer and conversational.

Descriptions: Convince your audience to click, but do it in a way that feels authentic by highlighting USPs, including promotions and seasonal offers.

RSA Ads: Like a variety pack of flower seeds, you can give Google options to choose from. With different headlines and descriptions, Google can find what connects with your audience.

Getting Your Ad Copy Ready For Spring

Spring gives us the perfect excuse to refresh our homes, gardens, and ad copy. By tapping into the mood of the season, speaking to your audience’s renewed energy, and aligning words with visuals, you create campaigns that feel timely, relevant, and engaging.

Remember: effective Google Ads copy doesn’t just inform – it connects. So lean into seasonal emotion, tell a story, and don’t forget to add a little urgency. With the right message, tone, and a touch of springtime flair, your ads won’t just blossom; they’ll flourish.

If you’re still unsure or need some inspo, try partnering with a Google Ads agency in London and begin planting the seeds for growth.