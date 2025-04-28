Knowing which kind of access control solution is going to be best for your business can feel like an uphill battle. With so many kinds of solutions on the market already, and more being developed near constantly, it can be difficult to know what is going to be best for your industry and your employees.

One of the most common debates in the access control space is biometric access vs. smart cards, and it really does depend on a myriad of factors. Luckily for you, our team of experts have broken down the differences between the two solutions, as well as outlining where they’re best suited so that you can always find the perfect fit that slots in seamlessly to your business.

First, What’s The Difference Between Biometric Access & Smart Cards?

If you’re new to the access control space (or even if you’re not), you may never have heard of one or both of the solutions discussed in this article. Fear not! We’re here to give you everything you need to make an informed decision for your business, and we’re going to start with the basics.

1. Biometric Access Control Solutions

Biometric access control is a type of security system that uses characteristics on a person’s face or their fingerprints to allow access to secure areas. It’s an incredibly secure option as it only allows access to restricted spaces if the biometric features match those stored in the database. If you’re looking for a solution that’s near impossible to fool, biometric authentication could be exactly what you’re looking for.

There are a few different kinds of biometric authentication systems out there, one of the most commonplace is HID fingerprint biometrics. This system scans an individual’s fingerprints to grant them access to a restricted space making it perfect for businesses who really need an additional layer of security.

There is also facial recognition software, which is used predominantly in businesses that have particularly valuable assets on site or that handle incredibly sensitive information. Much like fingerprint access, they use features of an individual’s face to accurately grant or deny access to restricted spaces. Facial recognition systems are often considered the best choice if you require maximum security in your business.

2. Smart Card Access Control Solutions

Smart cards , on the other hand, are the more typical access control solution you’ll see in your day-to-day life. These systems use smart cards or key fobs in order to access restricted spaces. Whilst still secure (only allowing those with authorisation to enter the space) they are less secure than biometrics as smart cards do have the potential to be lost or misplaced by employees and found by those who may not have authorisation.

So, What Kinds Of Businesses Or Sectors Benefit From Biometric Access?

As already discussed, biometric access control solutions are best for businesses or in sectors where maximum security is a must. This can be in financial institutions like banks, government agencies or the healthcare space. It’s also recommended for anyone needing extra security for sensitive data.

Corporate spaces, military bases and data centres are all places where biometric authentication and access could be the best option. If you’re a small office that isn’t dealing with overly sensitive data, you probably don’t need to invest in biometric access control solutions.

What About Smart Cards?

Smart cards are used more commonly across the board. They’re generally more cost effective and easier to implement so they’re perfect for offices, retail businesses, leisure centres and in the hotel industry.

Smart cards are perfect for allowing employees or guests access to spaces as you’re able to programme each card with unique access capabilities. They’re great for membership cards allowing members to access your space outside of business hours, and are also perfect for businesses looking to add an additional layer of security to their space.

But, Which Is Best?

Like everything, the best access control solution for your business really depends on your unique needs. If you’re in a particularly sensitive line of work, you may want to consider biometric access control systems. However, if you’re looking to allow member or employee access on a day-to-day basis to your facilities and you don’t require that additional layer of security, smart cards could be the perfect fit.

The level of security you need will guide your ultimate decision. It’s also important to discuss your options with the experts so that you can find the solution that is going to most benefit you. Both options provide excellent security and allow you to monitor who comes and goes from your business, but the choice really rests on whether or not you feel you need that additional layer.