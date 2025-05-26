Here’s today’s horoscope from the Canary – helping guide you through life, with a daily dose of lifestyle musings for our readers.

Aries ♈

Mars aligns with Mercury, and your thoughts are sharp enough to slice through corporate doublespeak. Don’t waste this clarity on passive-aggressive “per my last email” diplomacy. You were born to lead mutinies, not meetings. Your impulse to call out hypocrisy today is correct—but remember, building power is better than burning bridges. Start with a hallway whisper or group DM. Revolutions begin in shared glances and badly disguised calendar invites.

Taurus ♉

Venus sextiles the Moon, Taurus, and you’re craving creature comforts—but not the kind you can buy on a techbro’s app. Today, pleasure is found in what money can’t exploit: shared meals, slow afternoons, and turning your phone off mid-notification. You don’t need a subscription box to feel nourished. Say no to “grindset” podcasts and yes to unplugging. Remember: your refusal to monetize your hobbies is itself a radical act.

Gemini ♊

Mercury turbo-charges your social circuits, Gemini, and your inbox could be the staging ground for the next general strike. You’ve got charm and chaos in equal measure—use both. Stir up curiosity. Question the org chart. Plant seeds of dissent in casual banter. Just don’t get stuck in endless analysis; theory without praxis is just academic capitalism in a turtleneck. You don’t need all the answers. Just ask the right questions.

Cancer ♋

The Moon cuddles up to Neptune today, Cancer, and you’re feeling like a moodboard of worker solidarity and existential dread. You’re sensing injustice before it even hits the agenda. Use this. Your emotional radar is a compass others rely on—just make sure it isn’t calibrated toward self-sacrifice. Mutual care ≠ martyrdom. Recharge with your people, not your projects. And if HR tries another “resilience” workshop, bring up unionization—gently.

Leo ♌

The Sun is beaming confidence into your house of resistance, Leo. Time to perform the revolution—not in a fake-it-‘til-you-make-it TED Talk way, but in a “showing up loudly for your comrades” kind of way. Be the hype-person for the quietly radical. Glam up your protest banner. Add rhinestones to your receipts folder for unethical practices. Make fighting back fabulous. You’re not just here to shine—you’re here to ignite.

Virgo ♍

Saturn’s influence sharpens your focus, Virgo, and suddenly you’re making spreadsheets of every instance of workplace exploitation you’ve witnessed since 2018. Respect. But don’t let the pursuit of perfection paralyze your progress. Messy rebellion is still rebellion. If it helps, think of mutual aid as chaotic admin: no clear goals, no leadership, but incredibly effective. Channel that order into justice, and let go of the need to control the timeline.

Libra ♎

Venus coasts through your house of relationships, Libra, and your diplomacy is in high demand. But today, harmony must come after honesty. It’s time to disrupt the peace for the sake of the people. Challenge the performative “inclusivity” slides in the company town hall. Suggest wealth redistribution at the next networking mixer. Balance the scales, yes—but only after flipping the table. Gracefully, of course.

Scorpio ♏

Pluto retrograde digs deep today, Scorpio, and you’re uncovering buried truths like an emotional archeologist. Your powers of perception are unmatched—use them to expose the rotten roots of that startup’s “we’re a family” narrative. Keep your cards close, your comrades closer, and your receipts screen-shotted. Today is a good day to remind the system that secrets don’t stay buried forever. Don’t start a fire—start a controlled burn.

Sagittarius ♐

Jupiter in your chart makes you restless for meaning, Sagittarius. You’re staring out the window wondering what it’s all for—and the answer is: not this. Not unpaid internships. Not “side hustles” that drain your soul. Not bosses named Trevor who use “crush it” unironically. Today, give yourself permission to daydream dangerously. Your vision of a better world is not escapism—it’s a draft manifesto. Just remember to write it down before you run off again.

Capricorn ♑

Saturn steadies your hand, Capricorn, but it’s whispering a different kind of ambition today. Not one of titles, but of timelines—long, slow revolutions that start with spreadsheets and end with collective ownership. You’re the planner of the zodiac, and the stars say it’s time to apply that power toward worker-led futures, not quarterly profits. Reject the performance review. Build the infrastructure. And please: take a day off, even if it feels illegal.

Aquarius ♒

Uranus buzzes in your circuitry and your horoscope today, Aquarius, and it’s time to unleash the wild idea you’ve been sitting on. Universal basic income via punk shows? Worker co-ops run by feral librarians? Yes. Yes to all of it. You are the visionary, and the world is ready—well, sort of. Don’t wait for consensus. Build it, break it, or meme it into existence. Just remember: tech won’t save us unless we smash its bosses first.

Pisces ♓

Neptune fogs up the capitalist mirage today, Pisces, and your intuition cuts through like a dream dagger. You know deep down that “burnout” isn’t a personal failing—it’s a design feature. Rest today. Dream audaciously. Your role isn’t always to lead but to envision. Paint the future. Sing it. Hum it like a lullaby for a tired movement. Because when the smoke clears, it’s your dreams we’ll be building from.

