Your horoscope for Thursday 5 June 2025

Aries ♈

Mars trine the Moon says: act from instinct, Aries in your horoscope—but maybe not every instinct. You’re ready to storm the proverbial castle because someone scheduled a 6pm “quick sync.” Fair. But today, pick your battles strategically. Focus on building momentum rather than just releasing steam. You’re not a lone warrior—you’re a general in the resistance. Rally others. Channel your energy into movement-building, not another Slack takedown. Lead with heat, not burnout.

Taurus ♉

Venus in Cancer is softening your edges, Taurus, and you’re reminded that rest isn’t a luxury—it’s sabotage. While everyone else is bragging about their new time-blocking app, you’re out here stretching your spine and declining meeting invites like a seasoned radical. The stars support slowness. Bake bread. Touch dirt. Share your snacks. Today’s real wealth is not hoarded—it’s shared and well-seasoned.

Gemini ♊

Mercury conjunct Jupiter in Gemini’s horoscope has you radiating ideas like solar flares—and some of them are actually genius. Today is excellent for organising information, writing manifestos, or giving an impromptu teach-in at the water cooler. But beware over-communication. Not every idea needs to be a thread. Prioritise clarity. Share with purpose. Speak truth—but also listen for it. The revolution may be broadcasted, but it’s still built in conversation.

Cancer ♋

The Moon harmonises with Neptune, Cancer, and your intuition is buzzing. You’re emotionally tapped into the vibes your boss thinks they’re hiding with that forced “resilience” workshop. Today, hold space—but only where it’s reciprocated. Emotional labor is not your job unless you’re paid and protected. Create softness with boundaries. Share compassion where it matters. And if you need to cry in the bathroom—do it, then come back swinging with clarity.

Leo ♌

The Sun is square Saturn in your horoscope, and someone’s trying to dim your fire with rules, rubrics, or “performance frameworks.” Not today. You’re here to shine, not to optimise your output-to-feedback ratio. Use your visibility to challenge hierarchy, not climb it. Amplify others, organise the under-credited, and make a statement—with glitter if necessary. Your ego isn’t a problem—it just needs better politics. Be bold, not bossy. Radiance is a collective resource.

Virgo ♍

Mercury lights up your critical eye in your horoscope today, Virgo, and you’re spotting gaps in policy, ethics, and lunchroom composting systems. Resist the urge to fix everything alone. Instead, draft a how-to guide for collective care. Today’s a good day to turn critique into collaboration. Ask: “Who benefits from this structure?” and “How do we break it gently?” Your spreadsheets are sharp—but your solidarity is sharper.

Libra ♎

Venus opposite Pluto pulls you into a cosmic reckoning: are you keeping the peace, or maintaining a power imbalance? Today, choose truth over politeness. You don’t need to smile through exploitation. You can speak plainly and be gracious. Push back against false harmony in your team’s “collaboration culture.” Call in instead of calling out—but call nonetheless. And if you’re making protest signs, make them beautiful. Justice wears eyeliner too.

Scorpio ♏

Pluto retrograde means secrets are seeping through cracks, Scorpio—and you’re collecting them like unpaid invoices. Someone’s talking about transparency, but their inbox is full of NDAs. You know what’s up. Today, lean into quiet power. Signal boost the marginalised. Organise off-platform. Practice revolutionary discretion. Just because you’re not visible doesn’t mean you’re not effective. You’re not mysterious—you’re just several moves ahead.

Sagittarius ♐

Jupiter expands your influence today, Sag, and you’re ready to pontificate from a soapbox made of theory and borrowed books. Be careful not to preach at people—invite them in. Your job is to inspire, not intimidate. Share radical visions with humor. Dream aloud with friends. Suggest a potluck reading group instead of yet another think piece. You’re not just here to question the system. You’re here to write the new syllabus.

Capricorn ♑

Saturn reminds you in your horoscope: your work ethic is not a personality, and “getting it done” is not always a virtue. Today, dismantle the internalised grind. Audit your labor—not for output, but for alignment. What are you building? Who does it serve? If your answer makes you wince, it’s time to redistribute that effort. Rest is not the opposite of ambition—it’s the foundation of sustainability. Your revolution has a budget. Include naps.

Aquarius ♒

Uranus sextile the Moon jolts your community instincts today, Aquarius. You’re craving collective experiments, spontaneous brainstorms, and maybe a worker-owned space-themed karaoke bar. You’re not interested in reform—you want revolution with Wi-Fi. But remember: even brilliant ideas need buy-in. Translate your cosmic vision into practical first steps. Organise an open forum. Build the Google Doc. Don’t just be a walking manifesto—be a facilitator of change.

Pisces ♓

Neptune coasts through your dream sector in this horoscope, and the veil between worlds is extra thin. You see the cracks in the capitalist illusion—and the poetry underneath. Today, write it down. Your gift is vision, but your task is translation. Speak your truths through art, care, and community. Start a group ritual. Draw a better tomorrow. Share a playlist that helps people feel. Your dreams aren’t distractions—they’re directions.

