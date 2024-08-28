Malta has become an increasingly popular relocation destination for UK citizens seeking a new home within the European Union. Following Brexit, UK nationals have lost their automatic right to live and work across the EU. However, Malta offers several residence visa options that provide a pathway to relocate there. This article outlines the main routes available. It explains the key requirements and steps for obtaining residence under each method. With proper planning and advice, Britons can find a suitable option to make Malta their new home.

1. Retained Rights Under the Withdrawal Agreement

The first option applies to UK citizens already legally residing in Malta before 31st December 2020. Under the Withdrawal Agreement made during Brexit negotiations, these individuals retain their EU residence rights. They can continue living in Malta indefinitely and receive a special 10-year residence card. This also covers family members residing with them before the transition period ended. To retain their rights, UK nationals had to register by the 30th of June 2021. Proof of residence before the deadline was required. Going forward, retention depends on meeting conditions like having comprehensive health insurance and sufficient income.

To apply, eligible UK citizens had to fill out a residence application form and submit supporting documents. This included proof of ID, address history in Malta, and a photo. Applicants and family members then received a letter indicating their rights under the Withdrawal Agreement. This allows them to continue living, working, and studying in Malta as they did before Brexit.

2. Standard Residence Schemes for Non-EU Nationals

UK citizens not covered by the Withdrawal Agreement can obtain Maltese residence through the normal routes open to non-EU nationals. Malta offers several options through their “Single Permit” system:

Work Permit – This is for skilled workers with a confirmed job offer. It allows residence while they are employed. Applicants must meet the salary and skill requirements for the job.

Self-Employment – This is for investors, entrepreneurs, and self-employed people who are able to support themselves. Financial investments or business plans must be provided.

Long-Term Residents – This is for those who have lived legally in Malta for 5+ years. It offers permanent settlement. Continuous residence must be proven.

Family Members – This is for non-EU family of Maltese/EU citizens. The length depends on the sponsor’s status. Evidence of relationship to the sponsor is required.

To obtain these residence permits, applicants must submit forms, documents, and biometrics for processing. Permits are renewable provided eligibility criteria continue to be met. Holders can access healthcare, education, employment and social benefits in Malta.

3. Malta Permanent Residence Programme

Malta also offers residence aimed specifically at high-net-worth individuals from outside the EU. The Malta residence and visa programme (MRVP) has been replaced by the Malta Permanent Residence Programme (MPRP) and grants indefinite residence in exchange for an investment in Maltese real estate and a contribution to the National Development Fund.

Applicants must:

Purchase or rent qualifying property meeting the minimum value threshold (currently €270,000 for a property in south Malta or Gozo.

Make a non-refundable contribution of €30,000 paid to the government.

Invest a minimum of €250,000 in government bonds.

Provide health insurance and pass due diligence checks. Background verification is required.

Applicants must have a minimum net worth of €500,000 or earn at least €100,000 per year.

The MPRP application involves extensive paperwork, including police certificates, bank references, health insurance, and property documents. Applicants undergo thorough due diligence vetting by the authorities.

In return, participants receive a permanent residence certificate for themselves and dependents like children or parents. This confers visa-free travel and the right to settle long-term without requiring further permits.

4. Malta Citizenship by Naturalisation

After living in Malta for some time on another residence permit, UK citizens can also apply for full Maltese citizenship through naturalisation. The main requirements are:

5 years continuous residence. Gaps cannot exceed 6 months total.

Good character with no criminal record. A police clearance certificate is needed.

Sufficient knowledge of Maltese/English. A language exam must be passed.

Oath of allegiance sworn before a magistrate.

The naturalisation process involves submitting an extensive application with documents, undergoing checks, passing exams, and attending ceremonies. Processing time can take over a year in some cases.

Naturalisation grants full EU citizenship rights, including Maltese passports enabling settlement anywhere in the EU. It’s a longer-term route to permanent status after first obtaining Maltese residence.

While Brexit ended UK citizens’ right to freely live in Malta, several options still exist to relocate there. The Withdrawal Agreement, standard residence routes, MPRP investment scheme, and naturalisation provide pathways at different commitment levels. Each has specific eligibility criteria that must be satisfied. Proper planning and legal advice is essential for Britons seeking a new life in Malta. With the right approach, the island can become their new home.