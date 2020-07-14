Stargazers urged to take in comet that will not return for 68 centuries
Stargazers have been urged to marvel at a newly discovered comet which is visible to the naked eye this month as it will not be coming back for another 6,800 years.
The mountain-sized Neowise comet made its closest approach to the sun on 3 July and is now shining brightly in the night skies.
PA news agency photographer Owen Humphreys captured images of the comet lined up with St Mary’s Lighthouse in Whitley Bay, North Tyneside, at around 12.45am on Tuesday.
He said: “It was a lot brighter than I thought it would be, and you could see it clearly with the naked eye.
“The tail was visible, and there was the added bonus of the noctilucent clouds.”
Dr Robert Massey, from the Royal Astronomical Society, said Neowise was last in the inner Solar System 4,500 years ago and it was not expected to return for another 6,800 years.
He said: “I would encourage everyone to take a look if they can, if they have clear skies, and get away from light pollution if they can.”
Neowise, named after the telescope used to first spot it, should be visible for the next few weeks in the northern skies, near the bright star Capella.
Dr Massey recommended using binoculars to see more detail of the comet’s tail.
We need your help ...
The coronavirus pandemic is changing our world, fast. And we will do all we can to keep bringing you news and analysis throughout. But we are worried about maintaining enough income to pay our staff and minimal overheads.
Now, more than ever, we need a vibrant, independent media that holds the government to account and calls it out when it puts vested economic interests above human lives. We need a media that shows solidarity with the people most affected by the crisis – and one that can help to build a world based on collaboration and compassion.
We have been fighting against an establishment that is trying to shut us down. And like most independent media, we don’t have the deep pockets of investors to call on to bail us out.
Can you help by chipping in a few pounds each month?
-
Show Comments
Leave a ReplyYou must be logged in to leave a comment.Join the conversation
Please read our comment moderation policy here.