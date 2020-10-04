A further 12,872 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK
The government has confirmed almost 13,000 new cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) in the UK.
As of 9am on Saturday 3 October, there had reportedly been a further 12,872 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus. This was up from a further 6,968 lab-confirmed cases in the UK as of 9am on Friday 2 October.
The official dashboard said on 3 October that due to a technical issue, which has now been resolved, there was a delay in publishing a number of cases.
This means that the total reported over the coming days will include some additional cases from the period between 24 September and 1 October.
The figure from 3 October brings the total number of cases in the UK to 480,017.
Deaths and hospital admissions rising
The government also said a further 49 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for coronavirus as of 3 October. This brings the official UK total to 42,317. Although separate figures by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have now been nearly 57,900 deaths in the UK where the death certificate mentions coronavirus.
Other figures show there were 2,194 coronavirus patients in hospital in England as of 3 October. This is up from 1,622 a week ago. While 307 coronavirus hospital patients were in ventilation beds, up from 223 a week ago.
Hospitals in England admitted a total of 368 patients with confirmed coronavirus on 1 October. The figure is up from 288 a week earlier.
Meanwhile, experts have previously warned that describing the daily figure as a record could be “misleading”. As it’s not clear how many people were actually infected during the height of the first wave. This is due to a lack of community testing at the time.
-
