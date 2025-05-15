Spain is made for romance – from sun-drenched beaches to ancient cities brimming with culture and charm. Whether you’re dreaming of sipping sangria on a secluded shore or strolling hand-in-hand through historic quarters, Spain offers a wealth of unforgettable escapes for couples.

Here’s a carefully curated selection of the best destinations in Spain for a couples’ holiday.

Seville

Seville pulses with vibrant culture and timeless elegance. It’s the heartland of flamenco, and watching a performance in an intimate venue is a truly unforgettable experience.

Meandering through the lush Maria Luisa Park or admiring the view from a rooftop bar overlooking the Giralda tower makes this city a haven for romantic souls. Seville is perfect for couples who appreciate rich traditions, lively streets and a touch of poetic flair.

Granada

Granada’s old-world allure is the perfect setting for romance. Couples can tour the magical Alhambra Palace, one of Spain’s most iconic historical sites, and catch golden-hour views from the Mirador de San Nicolás, where the Sierra Nevada mountains provide a stunning backdrop.

The city’s tapas culture adds to its charm, with countless cosy spots to share a meal and a glass of wine. Granada is a must-visit for history buffs and sunset seekers.

Costa Brava

Few places are as innately romantic as the Costa Brava. With its hidden coves, crystal-clear waters and peaceful seaside villages, it sets the perfect scene for a tranquil getaway. Couples can discover secret beaches such as Cala Sa Boadella and Aiguablava, wander along rugged clifftop paths and savour candlelit dinners by the sea.

Costa Brava is ideal for beach lovers and nature enthusiasts looking to unwind in an idyllic coastal setting, especially with so many of the best beaches in Costa Brava just waiting to be explored together.

Ronda

Perched dramatically above a deep gorge, Ronda is a destination that exudes quiet charm and breathtaking scenery. Walking across the iconic Puente Nuevo bridge is a moment to remember, especially with panoramic views of the surrounding countryside.

Couples can explore local vineyards, hike nearby trails or simply unwind in a boutique hotel that offers peace, privacy and stunning vistas. Ronda is ideal for nature lovers and those seeking a slower pace.

Mallorca

Mallorca offers the perfect blend of island serenity and sophisticated comfort. Couples can escape to hidden beaches, explore quaint mountain hamlets and enjoy wine tasting in the traditional village of Binissalem.

Many visitors choose to stay in restored country fincas, where rustic elegance meets luxurious amenities. Mallorca caters to couples in search of both relaxation and adventure.

San Sebastián

San Sebastián is a gourmet paradise, perfect for couples who bond over exquisite cuisine. The city is famed for its pintxos bars and Michelin-starred restaurants, making every meal a memorable experience.

After indulging in the local fare, couples can relax on the golden sands of La Concha Beach or take a scenic funicular ride to Monte Igueldo for panoramic coastal views. San Sebastián is a delight for foodies and those who love a chic yet laid-back atmosphere.

La Rioja

La Rioja is tranquil, romantic and perfect for wine-loving couples. The region offers vineyard tours, tastings in historic cellars, and scenic drives through gently rolling landscapes.

Haro and Logroño, two of the main towns, boast boutique spa hotels that provide a peaceful and pampering retreat. La Rioja is the ideal destination for those who enjoy good wine, slow travel and beautiful countryside.

Barcelona

Barcelona is where city buzz meets beachside bliss. Couples can marvel at the fantastical architecture of Gaudí, from the Sagrada Família to Park Güell, or lose themselves in the Gothic Quarter’s winding alleys.

The city’s beaches and stylish rooftop bars offer moments of relaxation between cultural explorations. Barcelona is a dynamic choice for couples who love a mix of excitement, creativity and romance.