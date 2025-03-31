On Friday, a powerful earthquake measuring 7.7 on the Richter scale struck central Myanmar, causing extensive damage and loss of life across the region. The tremors were felt far beyond Myanmar’s borders, impacting areas as distant as Thailand and China.

This disaster highlights the critical link between the climate crisis and the frequency of such extreme weather events, emphasising the urgent need for integrated disaster risk reduction (DRR) strategies that include social cohesion and political will.

Myanmar earthquake: devastating impacts

Following the quake, more than 2,000 people died and significant destruction was reported, particularly in cities near the quake’s epicentre.

In Mandalay, one of Myanmar’s historic capitals, and in other affected areas, many buildings collapsed, including structures of cultural significance. The military junta currently governing Myanmar declared a state of emergency in multiple regions following the disaster and has sought international aid.

Mami Mizutori, former UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Disaster Reduction, has pointed out the necessity of aligning disaster risk management with the climate crisis adaptation to better equip nations for such crises.

The repercussions of the earthquake were felt in Thailand, where a major rescue operation took place in Bangkok at the site of a collapsed high-rise building, resulting in fatalities among construction workers. The aftermath has left significant challenges, including transport disruptions as public services shut down amidst the chaos. Civilians faced severe delays and obstacles in returning home, exacerbating the already dire situation.

Myanmar has a long history marked by decades of military rule, political unrest, and conflict.

A long history of unrest

The current situation was worsened by a military coup in 2021, which derailed a budding democratic transition initiated in 2015. Protests erupted against the junta’s control, leading to ongoing violence as civilians took up arms against the government. Concerns have been raised about the capability of the military to manage both the disaster response and the conflict, especially as large areas remain under opposition control.

Humanitarian challenges are mounting, with around 1.6 million people already displaced due to ongoing violence before the earthquake struck. The combination of climate vulnerability and armed conflict has placed an enormous burden on civilians, as noted by aid worker Diego Alcantara. Despite the international community’s readiness to assist, resources for humanitarian aid remain strained, which complicates efforts to respond effectively to the growing needs.

In the southern Philippines, particularly in the Bangsamoro region of Mindanao, similar challenges are also unfolding due to the climate crisis. The region, already grappling with historical political conflicts and cultural strife, is facing intensified threats from shifting weather patterns that affect agriculture and livelihoods. A considerable portion of the population has been affected, leading to food insecurity and financial difficulties.

Myanmar’s earthquake is linked to the climate crisis, whether we like it or not

Given these intertwined issues of armed conflict and the climate crisis, experts advocate for a peace-positive climate adaptation strategy. This approach aims to bridge the gap between climate resilience initiatives and conflict resolution, ensuring that recovery and adaptation efforts do not exacerbate existing tensions.

Recommendations suggest enhancing climate-responsive social protection, employing climate-resilient farming techniques, and fostering local disaster management efforts that consider the potential for conflict.

As climate disasters continue to unfold, it becomes increasingly urgent to implement comprehensive strategies that not only address immediate humanitarian needs but also lay the groundwork for long-term stability and resilience in vulnerable regions.

Featured image via the Canary