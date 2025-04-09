Israel has targeted and killed yet more Palestinian journalists. The strike on a media tent in Khan Younis comes after Israel has been accused numerous times of targeting journalists specifically. Al Jazeera reported that:

Israel’s attack burned Palestine Today reporter Hilmi al-Faqaawi to death along with another man named Yousef al-Khazindar. Journalists Hassan Eslaih, Ahmed al-Agha, Muhammad Fayek, Abdallah Al-Attar, Ihab al-Bardini and Mahmoud Awad were also injured.

Journalist Ahmad Mansour was filmed in excruciating footage that showed him burning alive. Ahmad has since died from his injuries.

Israel’s horrific scenes

Journalist Motasem Dalloul shared the harrowing footage of Ahmad burning to death:

Updates about journalists conditions after Israeli attack: ➡️Journalist Hilmi Faqaawi was KILLED ➡️Journalist Ahmad Mansour is suffering severe and critical burns and wounds ➡️Hassan Slayyeh is suffering from crushed fingers in his right hand and moderate head injuries. He… pic.twitter.com/0lNKNbiDpS — Motasem A Dalloul (@AbujomaaGaza) April 7, 2025

In the clip, Ahmad can be seen sitting on a chair as flames engulf him, trapped under debris. People nearby are screaming for help, trying to throw water on the fire, and many try to reach Ahmad.

Many on social media, despite abject silence from mainstream media, expressed their horror and grief at Israel continuing to brutally murder journalists.

Omar Suleiman said:

Ismail Al Ghoul, Shireen Abu Akleh, Ahmad Mansour…and dozens of other journalists targeted and murdered by Israel. To the journalists who stay silent about your colleagues murders by a genocidal regime, we see you. pic.twitter.com/ZLf9JXYeBH — Dr. Omar Suleiman (@omarsuleiman) April 8, 2025

Sarah Wilkinson shared an image of Ahmad in the hospital:

Journalist Ahmad Mansour wasn’t holding a weapon; he was holding a microphone and reporting on the israeli atrocities, so they set him on fire pic.twitter.com/zidbyKDTcX — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) April 7, 2025

The Cradle posted heartbreaking footage of Ahmad’s loved ones, including his wife and young children, mourning his brutal murder:

Palestine Today journalist Ahmad Mansour has succumbed to his wounds and died, after he was burned alive at the journalists' tent targeted by Israel in Khan Yunis. Ahmad is the 211th journalist killed by Israel in Gaza since 7 October, 2023. pic.twitter.com/HRDuEf0dTO — The Cradle (@TheCradleMedia) April 8, 2025

Ahmad’s body is covered in a shroud, with his press vest laying on top as mourners gather.

Call for international support

The Gaza Government Media Office said:

We condemn the occupation’s targeting, killing, and assassination of Palestinian journalists. We call on the International Federation of Journalists, the Federation of Arab Journalists, and all journalistic bodies worldwide to condemn the systematic crimes against journalists.

The International Federation of Journalists has called for an investigation into the media tent attack. Meanwhile, the Federation of Arab Journalists made it clear why Palestinian journalists continue to be targeted by Israel:

In a statement issued by the federation today, it affirmed that the Israeli occupation deliberately targets Palestinian journalists because they are fulfilling their professional duty to report the truth and expose the crimes committed by Israel to the world.

Al Mayadeen reported:

The International Committee to Support the Rights of the Palestinian People denounced the attack, calling it a war crime aimed at silencing the press and obstructing the documentation of Israeli atrocities in Gaza.

Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor said:

This incident is part of a broader, deliberate campaign by Israeli forces to suppress independent reporting from the Gaza Strip by targeting those who document and expose the reality on the ground, especially amid the ongoing genocide. The glaring lack of any international accountability mechanisms or legal consequences has emboldened Israeli forces to continue committing these crimes with impunity, making the Strip the deadliest zone in the world for journalists.

Media blackout on Israel’s latest atrocity

Israel has now deliberately killed hundreds of journalists. It couldn’t be clearer that Israel is hunting down Palestinian journalists for daring to report on their own genocide.

However, human rights organisations, Arab journalist collectives, and more have been speaking up about Israel’s war crimes against Palestinian journalists. But, mainstream media in the West doggedly refuses to report with any kind of humanity or journalistic diligence on Israel burning Palestinians alive.

At the time of publication, not a single British mainstream media outlet had covered Ahmad Mansour’s murder. Independent outlets like Skwawkbox did so, and Arab outlets like Al Jazeera did so. Smaller outlets like the Cradle, Palestinian News Network, Quds News Network, and Sinar Daily reported on Ahmad’s death.

What’s it going to take? Ahmad isn’t even the first Palestinian over the last year to be filmed burning to death while an uncaring world does nothing. Journalists in the West, and here in England where the Canary reports from, have repeatedly chosen the side of genocide. Those journalists are a disgrace to the profession.

The terrible truth is that Western institutions do not care about Palestinians burning to death in front of their eyes. Israel is able to act with impunity because of this carefully chosen indifference. Israel will kill more Palestinian journalists, and mainstream media still won’t care.

May Ahmad’s memory be a blessing.

Featured image via the Canary