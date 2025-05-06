Israel’s security cabinet has approved plans to ethnically cleanse Gaza, which includes the expulsion of 2.4m Palestinians. Only three months ago, Donald Trump expressed his desire to do exactly the same.

Trump gets his Gaza waterfront development

According to the BBC, Israel will ‘expand its military offensive against Hamas’. But this is the BBC, and we all know what that really means. Israel is planning to wipe Gaza off the map.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palestinian Youth Movement (@palestinianyouthmovement)

The BBC also stated:

In a briefing later on Monday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said the expanded campaign would displace most Palestinians in Gaza as air strikes and other military operations continued.

Which, translated from Israeli war machine propaganda, means they plan to bomb the rest of Gaza to death, or force them to leave – so Trump can then enter.

War Criminal Netanyahu has announced a plan to forcibly expel and ethnically cleanse the entire Palestinian population, flatten, and annex Gaza. This comes after 64 days of blocking food and aid. This was always their plan. The U.S. is an accomplice in this genocide. https://t.co/4FcxFI0VGr — Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (@RepRashida) May 5, 2025

Israel: bullshit ‘military conquest’

They claim the ‘forceful operation’ will save the rest of the hostages, but that’s the same excuse they’ve used for the last 18 months while they’ve obliterated Gaza, and murdered over 50,000 Palestinians.

BREAKING: Israel to FULLY OCCUPY Gaza, take over aid distribution Israel’s security cabinet has approved a plan for the complete military conquest and occupation of Gaza. Netanyahu also confirmed he is advancing the Trump plan to enable the “voluntary departure” of Palestinians… pic.twitter.com/VJBa1HrEn3 — ADAM (@AdameMedia) May 5, 2025

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli prime minister and war criminal, said they will ‘move’ the population of Gaza – which is over two million people. What he means is they are going to ethnically cleanse, and murder, even more Palestinians from and in their homeland. This is exactly what Trump wanted.

Netanyahu and Trump said they would ethnically cleanse Gaza, it’s happening right now. Genocide is being carried out and it’s not even ‘trending’? pic.twitter.com/3xb6D0QvVg — Matt (@ascendancy425) May 5, 2025

🇮🇱 JUST IN: Israel’s Minister of Finance Bezalel Smotrich: “The time has come to pounce on Gaza Occupy it. Establish military government, take territory from them, and implement President Trump’s plan to remove 1.5-2 million Gazans from Gaza.” pic.twitter.com/DZyPgH7sa4 — Khalissee (@Kahlissee) May 4, 2025

For two months, Israel has been blocking all humanitarian and commercial aid. The United Nations has said Israel is using humanitarian aid, such as food, as a political tool – which is a war crime.

Another four month old baby has starved to death today in Gaza. Yousef al-Najjar weighed only 3 pounds when he died. This is a deliberate policy on the part of Trump and Netanyahu, they are starving Palestinian babies to death in order to force Palestinians into submission https://t.co/YRuxZAQWWA — Bikrum Gill (@bikrumsinghgill) May 5, 2025

Trump and Netanyahu think they can either starve Palestinians to death, or force them to comply.

After two months of devastating blockade and starvation of Gaza, Israeli officials demand that we shut down the universal aid distribution system run by the UN and NGOs like NRC. They want to manipulate and militarize all aid to civilians, forcing us to deliver supplies through… — Jan Egeland (@NRC_Egeland) May 5, 2025

Israel’s leaders are now openly declaring their plans to permanently seize the entire Gaza Strip and expel its inhabitants — an intention that has long been evident to anyone paying attentionhttps://t.co/iqdkM5M8zz — Ben Reiff (@bentreyf) May 5, 2025

Turning a blind eye

Both Trump and Netanyahu have made their ethnic cleansing plans clear as day. Yet the majority of the media are pretending they’re not. The BBC’s called it ‘expanding their military offensive’, Sky News used ‘capture all of the Gaza Strip’, and the New York Times described it as ‘forceful entry into the territory’. All of them are beating around the bush. And the bush is on fire.

Trump: we will help Israel ethnically cleanse Gaza. Every single Israel leader: we will ethnically cleanse Gaza. Western media: it’s complicated 🤷🏻‍♂️ — The Ghost of Albert Camus (@AlbertsGhost) May 5, 2025

This was Trump’s plan all along. Gaza wiped off the map so he can build his cushty little waterfront apartments with his pal Netanyahu. Because who cares about Palestinians?

Israel is doing this in full public view because of the support from Western governments. Which means now, they have been able to formally announce their plans for ethnic cleansing and permanent illegal occupation – knowing they would not be met with resistance from the powers that be.

Feature image via the Canary