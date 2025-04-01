In its recent Media Environment in Nigeria (MEiN) report, the Centre for Media and Society (CEMESO) has underscored the deteriorating conditions for press freedom and the safety of journalists in Nigeria. CEMESO’s Executive Director, Akin Akingbulu, voiced significant concerns regarding the increasing instances of violence and intimidation directed at media personnel.

Press freedom in Nigeria is deteriorating

The report indicates that 71.4% of the media reports analysed documented direct attacks on journalists and media workers. Among these incidents, CEMESO identified at least five major occurrences involving physical assaults, arrests, killings, and harassment.

Security agencies were highlighted as the main perpetrators of these aggressive actions, raising questions about the role of the state in safeguarding press freedom.

The findings reveal that a substantial majority of the victims—71%—were journalists, while the remaining 29% came from other sectors. A troubling statistic from the report indicates that merely 14.3% of the documented incidents resulted in legal action being taken, reflecting a significant gap in justice for victims of such crimes.

In addition to these alarming statistics, the report also referenced a recent incident of media suppression that occurred on 13 January. Members of the Lagos chapter of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) disrupted operations at several media outlets, including Lagos Television, Eko FM/Radio Lagos, and Lagos Traffic Radio, as part of a protest against the non-payment of the N85,000 minimum wage.

Akingbulu, in discussing the report, emphasised the urgent need for enhanced protections for journalists and the fundamental importance of defending press freedom in the country. He noted that the accumulating evidence of hostility towards media workers necessitates immediate action to ensure their safety and the sustenance of free expression in Nigeria.

