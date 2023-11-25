Letters to the Canary: a poem for Gaza, and more Tory attacks on disabled people
The Canary is excited to share the latest edition of our letters page. This is where we publish people’s responses to the news and politics, or anything else they want to get off their chest. We’ve now opened the letters page up so anyone can submit a contribution. As always, if you’d like to subscribe to the Canary – starting from just £1 a month – to support truly radical and independent media, then you can do that here:
This week’s letters
This week we have a poem for the people of Gaza and a response to the news Tories will be attacking the welfare state again.
Be My Voice: a poem for Gaza
Do not stare at your screen and weep,
I am not there; I do not sleep.
I am one of the thousands gone.
I am one of the children wronged.
I am one of those who do not wake.
I am one of those killed by hate.
When you wake in the morning rush,
Know I am dead, my body crushed.
Of noisy drones in circling flight,
I am the target picked out in the night.
Do not stare at your screen and weep.
I am not there; I do not sleep.
Do not stare at your screen and cry.
Be my voice, cry war to cease.
Read on...Support us and go ad-free
Based on the 1930s bereavement poem by Mary Elizabeth Frye.
Ken Moon, via email
Hunt’s attack on disabled people: a response
I think a really relevant point that I haven’t seen anyone make on this issue so far [in response to Canary article ‘Disabled people hit back at Jeremy Hunt’s demonisation of DWP benefit claimants’].
Their own system found these people unfit for work, due to their health conditions and difficulties. So they are just changing the rules to force ill people into work, while quite keenly highlighting their own incompetence, and a distinct lack of responsibility.
So either their system was flawed originally, which is why so many people were able to access these benefits, or it is flawed now and discriminating against people with protected characteristics. Either way, this equals incompetence (not to point out the widely acknowledged obvious at this stage).
Surely, this will also cause quite a health and safety risk for the individuals who should not be working, and any other employees involved, depending on the work people are being forced into?
And duty of care?
Where do these rule changes stand when considering Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion Laws?
Kind regards.
Dzintra, via email
Want to get involved? Email membership(at)thecanary.co and we’ll publish your letters, too! Terms and conditions of publication apply.Support us and go ad-free
We know everyone is suffering under the Tories - but the Canary is a vital weapon in our fight back, and we need your support
The Canary Workers’ Co-op knows life is hard. The Tories are waging a class war against us we’re all having to fight. But like trade unions and community organising, truly independent working-class media is a vital weapon in our armoury.
The Canary doesn’t have the budget of the corporate media. In fact, our income is over 1,000 times less than the Guardian’s. What we do have is a radical agenda that disrupts power and amplifies marginalised communities. But we can only do this with our readers’ support.
So please, help us continue to spread messages of resistance and hope. Even the smallest donation would mean the world to us.
-
Show Comments
Leave a ReplyYou must be logged in to leave a comment.Join the conversation
Please read our comment moderation policy here.