Which part of liberty, equality, and fraternity is giving Muslim kids identification numbers?

French president Emmanuel Macron has introduced a new regressive bill which further monitors Muslims.

A number of terror attacks in France over the past month is the latest excuse for France’s storied history of Islamophobic policies.

Muslim leaders

Macron asked the French Council of the Muslim Faith (CFCM) to accept a charter of “republican values” over the next 15 days.

The BBC reported that the bill includes the following measures:

The bill will be discussed next month in France’s Parliament, but alarm bells should have been ringing for some time now.

Giving children ID cards if they’re Muslim is plainly fascist. There’s no other way to slice it. What other kind of analysis can we offer here? What’s the point? France has been targeting its Muslim community repeatedly. The very idea of ID cards for certain citizens is a callback to other fascist regimes who look to dehumanise and politicise certain communities.

Political religion

Part of the charter also asks Muslim leaders to agree that Islam is not a political movement.

The continual alignment of Islam, the religion, as one possessing political qualities breathtakingly misunderstands the concept of religion.

I can barely believe it needs saying, but people who are religious will also possess political tendencies.

The rhetoric that brands Muslims as uniquely “political” is rhetoric that has its traces in British counter-terror policy.

The empire keeps striking back

David Cameron and Theresa May oversaw changes to Prevent policy which repeatedly called Islam an “ideology” while pushing forwards British “values” as something specific to Britain and British life.

The oppositions flying around in these terms are not accidental. Cameron and May made the rhetorical choice to tie ‘Islam’ to ‘ideology.’ This choice clears the way for future Islamophobia, as sanctioned by the government.

Macron’s decision to align ‘Islam’ with ‘political’ has a similar purpose. It’s trying to create an opposition between good Muslims who follow the rules of the state unquestioningly, and the ‘political Muslims’ who oppose the state. The assumption is that opposition to the state, then, is a political reaction, rather than a reaction to regressive, fascist discrimination.

Opposition to fascism is a moral imperative, not just a political choice.

