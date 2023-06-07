John Kerry’s misguided opinions on population growth are racist

I’ve been to a number of African countries where they’re very proud of their increased birth rate but the fact is, it’s unsustainable for life today, let alone when you add the future numbers.

Kerry was quick to add:

I’m not recommending the population go down. I think we have the life we have on the planet. And we have to respect life and we could do it in so many better ways than we’re doing now.

Global warming is exacerbating the problem, which in turn exacerbates global warming. Producing food for eight billion mouths accounts for over a quarter of greenhouse gas emissions.

Racist

But this is a low, racist blow from Kerry – essentially blaming the people of the African continent for population growth and unsustainable living. Not once does he acknowledge that the Global North has ravaged and pillaged Africa of its food and vital resources.

Africa is one of the continents worst affected by climate change, with devastating droughts and flooding. However, its citizens have had barely any impact on global warming compared to the Global North nations.

The US, with its all-powerful corporations, was key in leading the ‘Green Revolution’ after the Second World War. It forced industrial agricultural practices onto farmers around the world. The so-called ‘revolution’ imposed hybrid seeds, pesticides, fertilisers, and irrigation-heavy practices onto growers, contributing greatly to greenhouse gas emissions.

Read on...

Another initiative, the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA), is now doing the same. According to the Canary’s Tracy Keeling:

AGRA’s ‘revolution’ reduces farmers’ autonomy, making them reliant on artificial inputs such as fertilisers and pesticides supplied by corporations, the civil society alliance says. Moreover, these agrochemicals ravage the natural world – from waterways to insects – and play a central role in the world’s environmental crises.

Corporate control

A recent Greenpeace report listed global corporations that wield “wildly disproportionate control” over global food supply chains. Cargill, Yara, JBS, and Nestlé have the most power. Unsurprisingly, they are headquartered in the US and Europe.

The corporate industrialisation of Africa has resulted in land grabs, the displacement of indigenous peoples and their cultures, and the destruction of indigenous biodiversity and ecosystems. Agribusiness corporations have huge influence over African governments, too.

It is the people of the African continent who lose out, while company directors in the US and Europe laugh all the way to the bank.

According to Greenpeace:

in Africa 20.2% of the population was facing hunger in 2021... Meanwhile in Europe and North America less than 2.5% of the population was affected by hunger. Updated projections suggest that by 2030 nearly 670 million people will still be undernourished – 78 million more than in a scenario in which the pandemic had not occurred.

Leonida Odongo, from the Kenyan social justice organisation Haki Nawiri Afrika, previously spoke to the Canary. She said that further spread of corporate agricultural practices will be destructive for Africa’s biodiversity and ecosystems.

Odongo said that industrial-scale production is unnecessary, arguing that Africa has enough arable land to feed itself and others, if only it was able to practice food sovereignty.

Eating fast food and steak