Novara faces reckoning after showing its arse over racism in the Lucy Letby case

Serial killer Lucy Letby


Support us and go ad-free

The case of serial baby killer Lucy Letby has shocked the country – though seemingly for the wrong reasons. Predictably, media coverage of the case depicted Letby, a young white woman, in a sympathetic light. People expressed disbelief over how ‘someone like her’ could have committed such heinous acts. Worse still, supposedly left-wing media outlet Novara decided to deny that racism played a role.

Lucy Letby: ‘her violence is the standard’

The subtext behind ‘someone like her’ is obviously someone who is a young, attractive white woman from a conventionally respectable background. Barrister Dr Charlotte Proudman noted:

Almost immediately, to those who know better, the role of race became evident in explaining how Letby managed to evade justice for so long. This was particularly obvious in the fact that a senior doctor of South Asian origin, Dr Ravi Jayaram, repeatedly raised alarm bells regarding Letby – but hospital management shut him down.

Related articles

Read on...

Support us and go ad-free

As author and lawyer Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu tweeted:

Writer and podcaster Kelechi Okafor took to Twitter to state that violence from white women is not anomalous:

Okafor said:

They’re presenting it like an anomaly, when actually when we look at it historically and presently, the violence of white women is not an anomaly, it is the standard …

She went on to state that:

One of the greatest crimes against humanity was the translatlantic slave trade and colonization, and it was a white female monarch in Britain, if we’re talking about this in the British context, that said, yes, let’s run it.

Okafor described how the presumed innocence of white women was central to the existence of white supremacist hetero-patriarchy. She also pointed to the way in which white supremacy protects white women despite the evil they commit.

This, of course, relates directly to the way the Countess of Chester Hospital protected Letby. In fact, even the head of the Royal College of Nursing has said that Letby got away with it for as long as she did because she was white:

It’s bizarre, then, that talking heads from Novara Media decided to suggest this case doesn’t have to be about race.

#NoMoreNovara

Novara‘s Ash Sarkar declared on Twitter:

Apparently using the words “incredibly reductive” means you can say something stupid and pass it off as intelligent without expecting any scrutiny.

Fellow Novara-er Michael Walker also decided to get in on the action, though he later deleted his tweet:

Image

Never one to sit out a messy take, Aaron Bastani chimed in too, directly quoting Okafor’s words:

Okafor has written extensively about Black women’s experiences within healthcare. So for Sarkar, Walker, and Bastani – none of whom happen to be Black women – to diminish her input in this way is nothing short of appalling:

Unfortunately for them, sensible people on Twitter weren’t taking their word for it:

The hashtag #NoMoreNovara gained traction as people shared their anger in a Twitter space:

Bad taste

It also seems as though this has gone far beyond a hashtag. Novara employees minimising the experiences of Black women won’t be forgotten any time soon:

And although Sarkar later apologised for her words, she didn’t delete her tweet. As Okafor noted:

And that’s the crux of it, really.  Why would a group of ‘leftists’ – none of whom happen to be Black – argue with a Black woman about the role of racism in shielding white women within healthcare? They’re either complete idiots, or they’re doing it because messy opinions will boost their engagement in a way that standing up for what’s right won’t.

With allies like these, who needs serial killers.

Featured image via YouTube/ The Mirror

Support us and go ad-free

We know everyone is suffering under the Tories - but the Canary is a vital weapon in our fight back, and we need your support

The Canary Workers’ Co-op knows life is hard. The Tories are waging a class war against us we’re all having to fight. But like trade unions and community organising, truly independent working-class media is a vital weapon in our armoury.

The Canary doesn’t have the budget of the corporate media. In fact, our income is over 1,000 times less than the Guardian’s. What we do have is a radical agenda that disrupts power and amplifies marginalised communities. But we can only do this with our readers’ support.

So please, help us continue to spread messages of resistance and hope. Even the smallest donation would mean the world to us.

Support us
  • Show Comments

    1. The racism ,ignorance and stupidity of the Canary and this writer in particular is vile.Even when babies have been murdered the Canary wants to make it about race.Sick.(ps the idiot who talked about the white British Queen and the slave trade was presumably talking about Victoria who became Monarch in1837,20 years after the abolition of the slave trade and 3 years after the abolition of slavery in the British Empire.)

      Report comment

    Leave a Reply

    Join the conversation

    Please read our comment moderation policy here.

Related articles