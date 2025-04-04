Donald Trump has imposed a 10% tariff on an island of Penguins.

The sweeping tariffs, brought in on what he has coined ‘Liberation Day‘, have sparked fears of a global trade war.

Trump announced a 10% ‘baseline’ tariff on imports to the US, however 60 countries will face much higher tariffs of up to 50%. The UK is facing a 10% tariff, whilst the EU is set at 20%.

Hilariously though, he has imposed 10% tariffs on both Heard Island and McDonald Islands (HIMI). The islands are covered in volcanoes and glaciers, meaning no one lives there. That is, other than thousands of Penguins.

“10% tariffs. Beautiful tariffs. And the penguins – big, strong penguins – come up to me, tears in their eyes: ‘Sir, please, no tariffs. We can’t compete with American penguins.’ But I say, ‘America first.’ They don’t like it, but it’s happening.”#TrumpTariffs@YourAnonCentral 😉 pic.twitter.com/QLmLRSluSm — Canada Hates Trump (@AntiTrumpCanada) April 3, 2025

Trump: waging a Penguin trade war

HIMI, and the waters surrounding them provide vital feeding grounds for whales, seabirds, seals, fish. Additionally, it is the home to some of the most ‘iconic and ecologically significant penguins species’.

The penguins are pissed about their 10% tariff 🐧🐧🐧 pic.twitter.com/A4zU5CkVzX — Septimus Brown (@SeptimusBrown) April 3, 2025

The most common Penguin on HIMI is the Gentoo Penguin, and around 21% of the global population of Gentoo’s live there. There is also Eastern Rockhopper Penguins and King Penguins.

There is no official data since 2003, however that data suggested there were around 32,000 Gentoo Penguins – 21% of the total global population, 160,000 King Penguins, 20,000 Rockhopper penguins and 2m macaroni penguins populating HIMI.

The Prime Minister of the Heard / McDonald Islands Speaks on Trump’s Tariffs pic.twitter.com/I5CiXz50Bi — Brittlestar (@brittlestar) April 3, 2025

Countries around the world are warning of a trade war. Trump has clearly not thought this one through though, because sticking a 10% tariff on an island full of Penguins is not going create any extra revenue for the US.

I never thought the US President would start a trade war with penguins, but here we are. What crazy times to be alive. #TrumpTariffs Last laugh of the night. Night all 😂😴 pic.twitter.com/jydlfgq6Cj — Crystal 🇨🇦 (@BluenoserGalNS) April 3, 2025

Putin, or Penguins?

Importantly, Trump has imposed a higher tariff on an island of Penguins than he has on Russia.

If you’re OK with tariffs on penguins but not on Russia, then you’re in the dumbest cult in world history #TrumpTariffs pic.twitter.com/U1txVNf98k — Tara Dublin, Rock Star Author (@taradublinrocks) April 3, 2025

MAGA fans claimed this was due to insignificant trade. However X users pointed out that the US imported $3.5bn worth of goods from Russia in 2024.

Maybe Trump has spent too much time watching Pingu and thinks all Penguins can boil a kettle, answer a phone, and trade goods internationally. Because, lets face it, its probably one of the few shows his lack of intelligence could actually handle.

No tariffs for Russia because “trade is so insignificant anyway” say MAGA supporters. But the penguins of Norfolk Island near Antarctica are being tariffed 10%. Something fishy going on here…#TrumpTariffs pic.twitter.com/jSQsiyfAZV — Jennifer Gray (@Tzenh) April 3, 2025

Maybe next he’ll stick a tariff on Narnia?

These Trump tariffs are getting out of hand. #TrumpTariffs pic.twitter.com/DXtA7rcXCo — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) April 3, 2025

Was in Zelensky sat in the White House a few month back? Or Pingu?

Penguins cannot fly – but I doubt Trump knows that.

The Penguins of Heard and McDonald Islands departing for the USA to confront Donald Trump. #Tariffs pic.twitter.com/y501wTsYGi — Jenny Frecklington-Jones OnBlueSkySocialAlso (@JonesHowdareyou) April 3, 2025

It was recently announced that the US is looking abroad to end its egg shortage. Maybe that’s the grand plan here. Scrambled or fried?

Trump imposed his thick as penguin guano tariffs, then waddled off to his golf course in Miami – leaving the US on thin ice. He has been winging it from the start – and every day it becomes even more clear that he has no business in the White House – or on uninhabited islands.

But what did the US expect?

One thing’s for sure, wherever this felon power-tripping president tries to make a state visit next, he’ll get a frosty reception, because Trump is poles away from acting like an actual head of state. And even Pingu knows.

