Many have accused British politicians of being too favourable towards Israel – a country which has conducted an ongoing genocide for over a year. At the same time, most of these politicians are at least smart enough to not seem like they favour Israel over the UK. Kemi Badenoch, however, is not most politicians:

Kemi Badenoch has once again shown unbelievably poor judgement by failing to back two British MPs denied entry to Israel. Yet another complete shocker. https://t.co/D8x6aFBE6E — Ed Davey (@EdwardJDavey) April 6, 2025

Arguably not that much of a “shocker” given Badenoch is the politician who took a failing party and found a way to make it fail even further:

🚨 BREAKING | Poll points to Reform MAJORITY 🟣 REF 28% (+2)

🔴 LAB 22% (-1)

🔵 CON 20% (-2)

🟠 LD 13% (+1)

🟢 GRN 11% (-) Via @FindOutNow, 2 Apr (+/- vs 26 Mar) pic.twitter.com/ZbjTZVO7DZ — Stats for Lefties 🍉🏳️‍⚧️ (@LeftieStats) April 4, 2025

Israel First

Badenoch was speaking to BBC interviewer Laura Kuenssberg, who introduced the “big story with these two Labour MPs being refused entry to Israel”. Kuenssberg asked Badenoch the following:

the government has said it was unacceptable. But do you think that Israel was entitled to do what they did? What’s your view?

Badenoch immediately took the side of Israel, stating:

Countries should be able to control their borders. What I think is shocking is that we have MPs in Labour who other countries will not allow into [their country]. I think that’s very significant.

Okay. So what’s Badenoch suggesting? That British MPs shouldn’t hold negative opinions of other countries in case said countries get upset? If that’s the case, what’s going on here then?

Keir Starmer is back in Brussels. He risks restarting the Brexit wars under the pretense of closer ties with the EU. I’ve set five tests to ensure he doesn’t undo Brexit. Under my leadership, Conservatives will always stand up for Britain and fight for our hard-won freedoms. pic.twitter.com/JjmICb9WsK — Kemi Badenoch (@KemiBadenoch) February 3, 2025

Would EU countries be justified in deporting Badenoch because she has what they might see as an anti-EU stance? Of course they wouldn’t, and we’re confident Badenoch would agree.

This next tweet is even more explicit:

The first lesson I learned as Trade Secretary was how authoritarian states are colluding to destabilise the West. Iran’s proxy war against Israel and China’s trade war with the world are connected. But Western leaders like Starmer are being naive…

My 2 articles today explain… — Kemi Badenoch (@KemiBadenoch) September 8, 2024

Badenoch wants to be the leader of the UK, and yet she seems to think China – a key trading partner – should be able to deport her should she ever visit. While we agree with that, we’re not sure she would.

Somehow, it actually got worse when Badenoch explained herself:

Well, if you look at the reasons why the Israeli government has given for why they’re not letting them in, they don’t believe that they’re going to comply with their laws.

According to the Guardian, this is why Israel rejected the MPs entry:

Yuan Yang and Abtisam Mohamed were rejected because they were suspected of planning to “document the activities of security forces and spread anti-Israel hatred”, according to a statement from the Israeli immigration ministry cited by Sky News and Politics UK.

It’s not really a good look when another country documenting your activities may lead to hate against you. Maybe Badenoch should be more worried about that than Israel’s right to be spared of embarrassment (especially as it’s literally conducting a genocide).

Badenoch also said the following:

MPs do not have diplomatic immunity. I believe that the people who represent us in parliament should be people who should be able to go anywhere in the world and people not be worried about what they’re going to do

British MPs are of course vetted by the British security services; Badenoch’s statement makes it sound like she trusts Israel’s intelligence machinery more than our own. While we agree wholeheartedly that MI5 and agencies like it are not to be trusted, we’re not sure this is going to be a winning message for the leader of the Conservative Party.

‘Disgraceful’

Expectedly, Badenoch has drawn much criticism, with foreign secretary David Lammy saying:

.@KemiBadenoch it’s disgraceful you are cheerleading another country for detaining and deporting two British MPs. Do you say the same about Tory MPs banned from China? This government will continue to stand up for the rights of our MPs to speak their mind, whatever their party. https://t.co/91W4H9vLWt — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) April 6, 2025

ITV‘s Robert Peston described it as “quite a moment”, which is as close to saying ‘WTF?’ as an establishment journalist can get:

Quite a moment, I thought, when Kemi Badenoch showed more solidarity with the Israeli government than with the two Labour MPs who have been refused entry to Israel and sent back to the UK. She was talking to @bbclaurak — Robert Peston (@Peston) April 6, 2025

The director of the Centre for UN Studies described Badenoch’s stance as being “Israel First”:

Clearly Badenoch's policy is Israel First, Britain Second. https://t.co/bhkwdduotE — Mark Seddon (@MarkSeddon1962) April 6, 2025

MP Jake Richards suggested it called into question her previous defence of ‘free speech’:

Appalling comments from Badenoch – who claims to be the great defender of free speech whilst attacking parliamentary colleagues detained in the Middle East. — Jake Richards MP (@JakeBenRichards) April 6, 2025

In a document she authored titled Freeish Speech, Badenoch opened her preface with the following:

My views on freedom of expression were formed growing up in a country where speech was suppressed, often violently, and sometimes by the state.

Oh yeah, there’s nothing worse than a state violently suppressing free speech.

Clearly Badenoch never actually cared about free speech, and her opinions on the topic existed purely to jump on the ‘anti-cancel culture’ bandwagon, as the same preface made clear:

16 years later, however, I notice similar trends here in the UK and other Western countries. Thankfully, not regarding state violence, but rather the virtual lynch mobs that are congregating to intimidate people of all walks of life, and in particular those who hold strong political opinions.

Badenoch is one of the most transparently opportunistic politicians we’ve ever produced, and that’s really saying something. Unfortunately for her, she’s also not very bright, which is why the Tories could soon be a non-entity in British politics.

Badenoch: conspiracy?

Among those criticising Badenoch was Sangita Myska, the presenter who was pulled from her BBC radio show after she criticised Israel:

Tory Leader Kemi Badenoch says she supports Isreal’s decision to deport two Labour MPs who were on a fact finding mission to the country. Badenoch adds she accepts Israel’s claim that Labour MPs Abtisam Mohamed & Yuan Yang were attempting to spread anti-Israel hate speech. pic.twitter.com/kiRw4earHF — Sangita Myska (@SangitaMyska) April 6, 2025

It’s astonishing that Tory Leader Kemi Badenoch is willing to *unquestioningly* support a foreign government, Israel, detain and deport two British Parliamentarians, simply to score a point against a Labour Government. #LauraKKuenssberg — Sangita Myska (@SangitaMyska) April 6, 2025

Myska is right to question what’s going on here. Are we supposed to think it’s normal that our journalists can’t criticise this rogue nation, or that our politicians take the side of Israel over our own citizens?

To be clear, we’re not suggesting this is some sort of ‘Jewish conspiracy’; we are stating that Israel is a US asset, and as lapdogs of the American empire, members of the British establishment have to bend over backwards to defend the situation.

It’s just rare to see a display so blatant.

