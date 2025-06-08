The rich, powerful, narcissistic men of the world decided that 5 June would be the day they all had their hissy fits. Just like when women’s periods sync up.

This was JUST posted by Trump, about Elon Musk on Truth Social.

This breakup is so goddamn epic and I’m going to enjoy every fucking second of it. pic.twitter.com/aezggNVrDZ — Liberal Lisa in Oklahoma (@lisa_liberal) June 5, 2025

Elon Musk and Donald Trump were slandering each other online, while Reform’s Zia Yusuf, Nigel Farage, and Rupert Lowe were up in arms over burqas – you know, the issue at the top of every British person’s agenda right now.

Why is anyone surprised at the state of the world, while rich white psychopaths are in power?

Elon Musk, Donald Trump, Zia Yusuf, Nigel Farage, Rupert Lowe So many of the world’s biggest whoppers all having spats & hissy fits on the same day Who’d have thought self-serving, egotistical, narcissistic psychopaths would all eventually fall out with each other #ReformUK — Adrian Gosling (@digitalsunshine) June 5, 2025

Unhinged – and not just Trump

In a post on X, Elon Musk alleged, without providing evidence, that Trump has not released the government files related to Jeffrey Epstein because he is implicated in them. He also called for Trump to resign and stated that the US needed a new political party. Good luck with that Elon. Most of America hates you now.

Obviously, the White House shut down the allegations, claiming Musk was unhappy with the governments new policies.

Let’s not fool ourselves. What we are witnessing is a battle between two grifting, serial lying sociopaths. Trump and Elon Musk are both greed-driven conmen who are evil as fuck. pic.twitter.com/Em2mqXspz9 — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) June 5, 2025

In retaliation, Trump then claimed on his Truth Social network that Musk “just went CRAZY”.

He followed it up by suggesting that he would end Musk’s billions in government subsidies and contracts.

Elon Musk and Trump are over. I’m here for the chaos ☕️ pic.twitter.com/lI0ivpC2qK — Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu (@SholaMos1) June 5, 2025

I mean, public breakups are always messy.

But Trump is getting more and more unhinged. On the same day, he made a ridiculous comment to the ‘president’ of Germany.

I know we’re all enjoying the Trump-Musk content, but don’t sleep on this wild quote from Trump’s press conference with the president of GERMANY pic.twitter.com/3pby2az4dT — Mike Nellis (@MikeNellis) June 5, 2025

Reform

Meanwhile, in the UK, the racist Reformers were arguing over banning the burqa.

The Guardian reported that:

Zia Yusuf has resigned as the chair of Reform UK after suggesting it was “dumb” of the party’s newest MP to ask the prime minister if he would ban the burqa.

Farage temporarily lost the chairman of his party, on the same day that his two far-right billionaire buddies decided they hate each other.

Spare a thought for Nigel Farage trying to work out which far-right billionaire’s side he’s on. pic.twitter.com/l4Z2LQyN8B — Trades Union Congress (@The_TUC) June 6, 2025

Zia Yusuf is just one of the growing list of Reformers who are resigning – except he of course has now come back.

Ben Habib – gone

Rupert Lowe – gone

Zia Yusuf – gone

If Nigel Farage can’t even hold this tiny group together, imagine what a disaster he would be in government. — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) June 5, 2025

‘Live now to a press conference with Nigel Farage and Zia Yusuf’ pic.twitter.com/ocFdLF3Ame — Rob B (@RobBfromDerby) June 5, 2025

Farage can’t manage five MPs – he doesn’t stand much chance of running a country.

First Rupert Lowe. Now Zia Yusuf. You don’t have to oppose Reform’s politics to wonder whether Nigel Farage is suited to frontline leadership. If he can’t manage a party or five MPs without losing his chairman in under a year, how can he run a country of nearly 70 million? — Matthew Stadlen (@MatthewStadlen) June 5, 2025

Trump and his ilk

There is nothing new about rich, powerful men being in it for themselves, so there’s no surprise when they throw an infantile public tantrum when things don’t go their way. Obviously, blaming each other for their cock-ups along the way.

Whether it’s Trump and Musk or the Reform rabble – rich, powerful men getting into petty arguments is turning attention away from the real issues. And they know exactly what they’re doing.

Feature image via the Canary