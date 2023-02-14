Love in action: Animal Rebellion and XR carry out climate protests for Valentine’s Day
Vegan activists blocked a road near Westminster on 14 February with a Valentine’s-themed protest. At the same time, climate activists carried out a Valentine’s Day protest at Luton Airport.
Activists from the group Animal Rebellion lit flares as they sat at a table with a candelabra and champagne flutes on Westminster Bridge in central London. One wore a mask with the face of prime minister Rishi Sunak, in a protest against government subsidies for animal farming and fishing. At the same time, other activists sat on the road with placards.
The group tweeted:
Where is the love in a food system contributing to climate destruction and ecological collapse?
It called for a “plant-based future” instead.
Where is the love in animal farming?
Where is the love in a food system that prioritises feeding "livestock" over people?
Where is the love in a food system contributing to climate destruction and ecological collapse?
Read on...
Love > Violence ❤️️#PlantBasedFuture #ThereIsAnAlternative pic.twitter.com/ppjtenlDq2
— Animal Rebellion (@RebelsAnimal) February 14, 2023
Police said they arrested five activists for blocking the road and a sixth person for assaulting a protester.
The activist group posted a video showing several men roughly pulling away the protesters and dragging them along the ground as a crowd watched and drivers honked horns. Meanwhile, a police officer grappled with a man after he pulled one protester to the side of the road.
Further protests
Animal Rebellion began as a sister organisation to Extinction Rebellion (XR) climate campaigners. It has freed laboratory test dogs, occupied dairy delivery depots, and blockaded the UK plant for McDonald’s burger patties.
On the same day as the Animal Rebellion protest, XR activists blocked entrances to private jet terminals at Luton Airport. In a press release, the group said it had:
blockaded the entrances to Luton Airport’s Harrods Aviation and Signature private jet terminals to demand the government take urgent action to ban private jets, tax frequent flyers and make wealthy polluters pay
BREAKING: XR block private jet terminals at Luton Airport this #ValentinesDay
The UK Gov needs to ban private jets, tax frequent flyers, and make wealthy polluters pay.
Valentine's Day shouldn't cost the earth. pic.twitter.com/9bwmWYoqlN
— Extinction Rebellion UK 🌍 (@XRebellionUK) February 14, 2023
XR said the action came as part of the wider Make Them Pay campaign. The initiative, led by XR, Scientist Rebellion, and Stay Grounded, also led people to disrupt a private jet conference in Brussels on 14 February.
Featured image via Animal Rebellion/Twitter
Additional reporting by Agence France-Presse
We know everyone is suffering under the Tories - but the Canary is a vital weapon in our fight back, and we need your support
The Canary Workers’ Co-op knows life is hard. The Tories are waging a class war against us we’re all having to fight. But like trade unions and community organising, truly independent working-class media is a vital weapon in our armoury.
The Canary doesn’t have the budget of the corporate media. In fact, our income is over 1,000 times less than the Guardian’s. What we do have is a radical agenda that disrupts power and amplifies marginalised communities. But we can only do this with our readers’ support.
So please, help us continue to spread messages of resistance and hope. Even the smallest donation would mean the world to us.
-
Show Comments
Leave a ReplyYou must be logged in to leave a comment.Join the conversation
Please read our comment moderation policy here.