The Sun turning on Starmer? We’re shocked. Shocked, we tell you. We’re sure Corbyn is, too…

The Sun Starmer headline


That bastion of right-wing shithousery the Sun has finally begun its character assassination of Labour leader Keir Starmer. It’s published an article accusing him of saving “baby-killers and axe murderers” when he was a lawyer. Oh, and the Sun also claims he did it for free. Predictably, we’re in an election year. Of course the story has been twisted to suit the tabloid shitrag’s agenda. Moreover, if the Sun wanted to call Starmer out for anything, there’s a whole heap of other misdemeanors it could have listed.

However, the paper behaving like this is hardly new, either – just ask Jeremy Corbyn.

Gammon-in-Chief: Starmer supports baby-killers or something

As ‘Gammon-in-Chief’ of the Sun Harry Cole tweeted:

The right-wing shitrag says that:

Keir was part of a team that launched several bids to scrap the death sentence for serious crimes in countries across Africa and the Caribbean.

His interventions took place from 2002 to 2014 — covering his ascent from junior lawyer to Director of Public Prosecutions.

It documents several cases where defendants in countries like Jamaica appealed to the UK’s Privy Council to quash their death penalty sentence. Here, the defendant’s appeal also led to a law change in Jamaica – meaning judges could only apply the death penalty in certain, very specific, cases.

The Sun then goes further – dedicating its print editorial to the matter. It said that:

Many oppose the death penalty in the UK. The Sun does. There is a difference between that and flying to Africa or the Caribbean to get baby-killers off the hook.

More drivel from the Sun

Of course, the paper’s argument is utter drivel – as people were pointing out on what the Canary still calls Twitter:

Aside from the obvious desperation of the Sun in palming off this nonsense as ‘news’ to its readers, there’s a healthy dose of racism in its framing of the story too:

Plus, using people’s murders to try and score political points is a little bit sick:

So, the Sun ran a vexatious and wholly inaccurate story on the leader of the Labour Party. Ring any bells to anyone?

Sun Jeremy Corbyn Canary article

Throughout his leadership, the shitrag repeatedly attacked Corbyn with smears and falsehoods – much like the rest of the corporate media did. Starmer now bearing the brunt of the Sun‘s mendacious agenda is hardly surprising.

The Sun Starmer smear: plenty else to bash him with

Of course, in a parallel (and functioning) universe, the Sun wouldn’t need to print nonsense about Starmer – because there’s plenty of bad news about the Labour leader it could have run with, like:

Scrub that last one. It’s probably endearing to the Sun.

If you happen to support Starmer and/or Labour, then the Sun‘s attack on him must be piss-boiling. It is, of course, unacceptable – hence the Canary is calling it out. However, none of this makes Starmer any better than the Tories – but it perhaps shows that when it comes to the corporate media, nothing really changes.

Featured image via the Sun – screengrab

    1. Curious it didnt mention Starver’s role in Assanges persecution, or Starver’s role in protecting Saville.

      Or perhaps its not so curious, considering it’s a Murdoch outlet, fully on board with both of those policies.

    Looks like there are some people who think Starmer's labour will in fact bring a more left wing progressive political agenda than the sh@tshow what the Tories have inflicted on us for 13 plus years.

Many agree, let's see if the Tory press can derail him and no doubt delight Canary readers.
      Many agree, let’s see if the Tory press can derail him and no doubt delight Canary readers.

