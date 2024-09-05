US Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein hit back at Democrat Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after Ocasio-Cortez branded her and the Greens “inauthentic” and “predatory”.

Stein’s response went viral:

Hey y'all, this is a little spicy but I had thoughts about @AOC calling me and the Green Party "not authentic" and "predatory."

“Who wants to vote for a genocide?” AOC, clearly…

Jill Stein said:

The democrats are running scared. And they should be. Because who wants to support a genocide? Who wants to vote for a genocide? And if there’s anything that’s predatory here it’s saying that your candidate is ‘working tirelessly for a ceasefire’ when actually they are actively funding and arming genocide. And actually refusing to even consider an arms embargo which would bring the genocide to a screeching halt…

In her speech at the Democratic National Convention, Ocasio-Cortez claimed Democrat US presidential election candidate Kamala Harris was working “tirelessly” for a ceasefire in Israel and Palestine.

But, as Stein points out, Harris has categorically ruled out an arms embargo on Israel. The leverage of an arms embargo could pressure Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu into a lasting ceasefire.

Instead of pressuring Netanyahu, the US has approved the delivery of almost two shipments of weapons to Israel on average per day since October. And the Democratic leadership greenlit a further $20bn in arms sales to Israel in August, on top of the $18.8bn in military aid the US has already given Israel this year.

That’s despite the International Court of Justice (ICJ) finding that it’s “plausible” Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinian people in January. The ICJ later ordered Israel to halt its invasion of Rafah, a city in South Gaza that Israel has since reduced much of to rubble.

“Anti-democratic tactics”

Jill Stein continued:

AOC, who is supposed to be in leadership of the Democratic Party. It’s amazing if she doesn’t know about the anti-democratic tactics and strategies that the Democratic Party uses to crush and silence political opposition. They’ve been hiring an army of lawyers to throw competitors like me off the ballot. They’ve been hiring infiltrators and sabateuors and publicly posting job advertisements for those positions. They’ve been hijacking our public funding in order to keep us off the ballot. And they actually impersonated the Greens to throw us off the ballot in 2022 in North Carolina

One example of what Stein calls “anti democratic tactics” is an employee of the Democratic National Committee filing a complaint to remove Stein from the presidential ballot in Wisconsin, claiming her party is ‘ineligible’.

Another is the Democrats advertising a job for “sharing intel” from Green Party and independent candidates’ events.

Featured image via Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez – YouTube and Dr Jill Stein – X