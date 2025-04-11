A new set of figures showing the scale of suspected illegal fox hunting and the havoc being inflicted on rural communities by fox hunts has been released today by national animal welfare charity the League Against Cruel Sports.

Fox hunting: still rife across England and Wales

Nearly 1,600 incidents – consisting of 474 reports relating to suspected illegal hunting, which include 397 reports of foxes being chased, and 1,117 reports of hunt havoc – were recorded in the League’s end of season fox hunting report.

Emma Judd, head of campaigns at the League Against Cruel Sports, said:

These shocking figures underline why the government has announced it will launch a consultation to ban trail hunting later this year, something we are urging them to publish without delay. But, more than that, the Hunting Act also needs to be strengthened by removing its loopholes, which are exploited by hunts to avoid prosecution for illegal hunting, and for custodial sentences to be introduced for those who persist in breaking the law.

The League’s figures reveal that the west of England was a particular fox hunting hot spot, with Gloucestershire, Dorset and Somerset recording the highest figures of all the counties in England and Wales.

The worst of the worst

Dorset and Somerset’s Blackmore and Sparkford Vale Hunt, four members of which were convicted of illegal hunting this week, was the worst offending hunt in the country – with 61 reports relating to suspected illegal hunting, including 48 reports of foxes being chased and 83 reports of hunt havoc.

The Warwickshire Hunt, a member of which was convicted of illegal hunting last month after the court dismissed his claim that the hunt was following a trail, was also one of the worst offending hunts, with reports of the hunt chasing 20 foxes.

The figures cover the cub season, which began in August, and then the main fox hunting season, from November 2024 to the end of March 2025.

The havoc caused by hunts includes anti-social behaviour and activities inconsistent with trail hunting, the discredited excuse used by people since the ban in which they claim to claim to follow pre-laid trails.

These activities included hounds being struck on a busy road or railway line where no trail would have been laid, digging up badger setts to get to foxes that have fled underground, trespass – including in people’s private gardens – and causing harm or distress to other animals, such as family pets.

Fox hunting must be properly outlawed

Trail hunting has been described by Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Matt Longman, the national lead on these crimes, as a “smokescreen for illegal fox hunting”. He has also described illegal hunting as “prolific”.

The figures are compiled from the charity’s confidential Animal Crimewatch service and monitors’ reports by the League’s intelligence team, which is staffed by former police officers and civilian analysts.

Emma added:

These figures show the fox hunts have an appalling disregard for the law and are chasing and killing foxes as they did before the ban and inflicting misery on rural communities. The time for change is now. New stronger fox hunting laws are needed to consign this barbaric activity to the history books.

Members of the public can contact the League’s Animal Crimewatch service on 0300 444 1234, email [email protected] or WhatsApp at 0755 278 8247.

Featured image via the Canary